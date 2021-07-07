Top Posts
Bee Wild for Your Body

Bee Wild Body Souffle

Bee Wild is a purveyor of all things honey. They sell their raw honey in its natural state, as soaps, and as part of their decadent body souffles, which is like a giant whipped lotion filled with raw honey, essential oils, and almond butter. There’s also a few things their body souffles don’t have…such as dyes, perfumes, or fillers. Inside is nothing but pure hydration for your skin. After a long flight, or a swim through salty seawater, treat your skin to the moisturizing and nurturing effects of honey. You’ll wake up the next day ready to tackle your next adventure looking you best. $30. www.BeeWild.buzz

