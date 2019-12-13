Curators of all things nifty and fun,provides one of the best gifts ever for international travelers: an instant two-way language translator. Simply hold the button down and speak clearly into the device. Then, the translator automatically converts your words into any of its 53 languages, including Spanish, French, Chinese, and more. For best results, speak directly into the microphone. We tested this with a friend from South Korea and it worked perfectly for basic conversation between English and Korean. $449.95.