Chic Shades by Coco & Breezy

Coco and Breezy’s Serendipity 104 sunglasses

Create a special summer look for yourself with the unique frames of Coco and Breezy. Behind the brand are twin sisters Corianna and Brianna Dotson, whose early designs swept fashion and entertainment scenes, even adding to the wardrobe of the late Prince. Coco and Breezy’s Serendipity 104 sunglasses stand out for their mod geometric aesthetic, with green, gold, and tortoise details that brings retro style to the modern age. Like all of their frames, Serendipity 104s are designed to suit all genders and face shapes, with comfort and durability that travels well. $285. cocoandbreezy.com

