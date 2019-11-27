LUSH Splash Travel Set

Top Posts
Travel well and look your best with this gift set from LUSH. Complete with a travel-sized face scrub made from sea salt, shower gel and soap made using mint and eucalyptus, and a solid shampoo bar made from Irish moss, seaweed, and jasmine. It’s the perfect gift for anyone wanting to travel light, or the business traveler looking for scents that are fresh and natural. Better yet, LUSH never tests on animals and is committed to ethical sourcing of their raw products. $54.95. www.lushusa.com

