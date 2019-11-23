Top Posts
Viking Bracelet from Novica

Viking Bracelet - 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

If you know someone who loves to accessorize, then NOVICA is the site for you. It’s filled with high-quality goods made by local artisans around the world. Proceeds all go towards local economies and nonprofits. The site is full of unique finds, like this bracelet made from a hand-braided leather cord that holds a silver Viking compass. The Vikings used this to both find their way, as well as bring good luck upon them by placing a Vegvísir symbol at the center of the compass. $89.95. www.novica.com

