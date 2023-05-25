Top Posts
Home Great Gifts for Travelers Point, Shoot, Go with Panasonic Lumix LX10

Point, Shoot, Go with Panasonic Lumix LX10

Panasonic Lumix LX10 Point Shoot Go

Elevate your travel photography beyond your smartphone with the Panasonic Lumix LX10. The standout features on this digital point-andshoot camera include its Leica 24-72mm equivalent zoom lens, and its stabilized autofocus system to ensure tack-sharp pictures. The LX10’s huge sensor makes it fantastic in low light, and its rapid shutter is a snap for action shots. You can download photos fast with its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and PC users can easily import images via USB. (FYI, Mac users will need a card reader.) The metal body and ergonomic grip make this one sturdy camera that’s sized right for primo travel shots anywhere in the world. $450. shop.panasonic.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Viking Bracelet - 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Viking Bracelet from Novica

November 23, 2019

Alpha Male — Clarisonic’s First Male-specific Brush

January 19, 2017
ROAM Luggage

ROAM Luggage

March 30, 2020

Il Mio Cuore

June 9, 2016
WWF adpotion kit - Holiday 2019 Gift Guide

Animal Adoption Kit

November 25, 2019

Good Morning Starshine

January 29, 2016
Wolven Joggers

Clothes Made from Recycled Plastic

April 4, 2020

Leave a Comment