Point, Shoot, Go with Panasonic Lumix LX10

Elevate your travel photography beyond your smartphone with the Panasonic Lumix LX10. The standout features on this digital point-andshoot camera include its Leica 24-72mm equivalent zoom lens, and its stabilized autofocus system to ensure tack-sharp pictures. The LX10’s huge sensor makes it fantastic in low light, and its rapid shutter is a snap for action shots. You can download photos fast with its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and PC users can easily import images via USB. (FYI, Mac users will need a card reader.) The metal body and ergonomic grip make this one sturdy camera that’s sized right for primo travel shots anywhere in the world. $450. shop.panasonic.com

