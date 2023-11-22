Pop Culture Flamers | Bijou Candles

Top Posts
Bijou Candles is here to ignite your gift-giving season with its line of pop-culture candles made with premium ingredients and cool designs. Along with its singles or collections of 90s divas, punks, starlets, and coven candles, Bijou’s 70s Icons Tall Candle Set is sure to spark some holiday heat. The gift-set trio features slow-burning, tall votives for national treasures Cher, Dolly, and Stevie, made with soothing scents of jasmine and rosewater, peach and lily, and sage and neroli. Bijou’s married-duo founders Alaina and Jocelyn proudly hand pour their candles in New York using pure cotton wicks; non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free fragrance oils; and American-grown soy wax. Along with novelty lighters and matches, they’re a heavenly scented way for your darling dark lady to find new light. $114. bijoucandles.com

