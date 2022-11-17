Process of Illumination from Muuto

Whether at home or in your office, lighting is a stylish way to to add just the right glow to any room. the scandinavian-designed Muuto Leaf Table Lamp is an elegant addition to a desk, nightstand, or reading nook, thanks to its graceful shape that’s inspired by the leaves of a tree. along with the swivel head, the lamp is available in five colors, comes with a dimmable LED light for ambient or direct lighting, and is now sold in muuto’s brand-new u.s. online store. $469. us.muuto.com

