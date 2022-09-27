Earth-Friendly Toothpaste From Lush

Toothpaste tubes have a huge environmental impact. They’re not recyclable or reusable, and they are plastic. Millions are thrown into landfills each year, and it takes 500 years for just one tube to decompose. Enter solid toothpaste. These tabs, made by Lush, are comprised of baking soda and kaolin for extra cleansing power, and come in various flavors including mint, lemon, black pepper, and more. The tabs come in a recyclable and reusable plastic container, and if you bring back the containers to the store the company then washes and reuses the tubs. $12 USD. Lushusa.com

