Within just a few years, Chewy has become one of the biggest names in pet retail, due in part to their phenomenally inventive products. Their travel bag is a must for pet owners as it creates an all-in-one, easy-to-carry travel bag that can hold all of your pet’s food, water, doggie bags, medications, and more. The bags even come complete with lined food carries and collapsible bowls. $49.99. www.chewy.com

