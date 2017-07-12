Jetset Events: Europe

AUSTRIA

VIENNA

Since 1984 the IMPuls Tanz Festival has devoted itself to promoting contemporary dance to a worldwide audience. Take advantage of the classic architecture Vienna has to offer while you feast your eyes on numerous performances from artists like Ballet de l’Opéra National de Paris and Compagnie Marie Chouinard. When you’re done watching, take part in workshops that cater to different age groups and dance levels. When the nocturnal bug hits you, head to one of the lounge parties for music and DJs from around the world. July 13-August 13.

www.impulztanzfestival.com

ENGLAND

LONDON

Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House returns bringing the best of cinema to one of the most spectacular settings in London. Experience 14 nights (August 10-23) of handpicked premieres, contemporary, cult, and classic films presented with surround sound and state-of-the-art projection onto London’s largest outdoor screen. Before each film DJs play film-inspired sets, while you tuck into picnics or treats from food stalls, and on selected nights there will be live introductions from familiar faces. Included in this year’s screenings are: Moonlight, The Philadelphia Story, Blow-up, and An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

www.somersethouse.org.uk/whats-on/film4summer-screen

MANCHESTER

Every July, for ten days, the Manchester Jazz Festival presents exciting live music and offers a diverse selection from the jazz world. Representing the spirit of the music, the festival has something for everyone thanks to a wonderful array of entertainment that has people from all over the world converging on the city. Many performances are free (with some taking place in clubs around the city), while more high-profile ticketed concerts run the gamut. This year, the festival will also include a special collaboration with Jazz on Film, a once-separate event that explores the importance of the music genre in cinema. July 28-August 6.

www.manchesterjazz.com

FRANCE

PARIS

Cruise down to Palais de Tokyo at the YOYO for this year’s Big Summer Club party on July 22. Experience one of the biggest gay dance raves and light shows in Paris on the beach with DJs from around the world like Sharon O Love, DJ Kingston, and Thiago Oliviera. Get chained to the rhythm or join in on a volleyball game with go-go boys in simmering Speedos. Then, if you’re still amped after the main event, head to the Big After Hours party at Gibus Club.

www.labigparty.com

GERMANY

BERLIN

The 29th edition of Tanz Im August: Berlin International Dance Festival glides into the summer August 11-September 2. Watch bodies from around the world soar through scintillating performances like the African-inspired contemporary dance moves of Serge Aimé Coulibaly, the modernized flamenco by Rocío Molina, and British choreographer Michael Clark reveling in 80’s pop music.

www.tanzimaugust.de

GREECE

MYKONOS

“One island, over 30,000 people from all over the world,” no it’s not the plot to a new reality show, it’s the XLSIOR circuit party that takes over the island of Mykonos August 23-30. One of the most popular summer gay festivals in the world, you can expect a lot of hot bodies and a good time. The festival, launched in 2009 by Anastasios Kapetanias, has grown to an unimaginable size thanks to the massive venue, sponsors, insane DJs, and an all-welcome environment. Hurry and purchase your tickets, the prices go up as the date gets closer.

www.xlsiorfestival.com

NETHERLANDS

AMSTERDAM

Being the first city in the world to legalize samesex marriage, Amsterdam knows how to celebrate pride. Nine days of gaiety will take you on a veritable tour of one of the most enlightened places on the planet. Mingle or tan at one of the various parties on the street or canal beaches. March through the park or wave a flag at the famous Canal Parade. If you need a break, find a blanket and relax while watching some queer classics at the Open Air Cinema. Pride Amsterdam 2017 runs from July 29-August 6.

www.pride.amsterdam

SCOTLAND

EDINBURGH

The classic and modern collide into thought-provoking art at the Edinburgh International Festival. Discover timeless works of opera, theatre, dance, and music with some modern twists like Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid turning Hans Christian Anderson’s fable into a “dark aquatic fantasy.” Marvel at festival staple Verdi’s Macbeth the first opera performed at the premiere festival in 1947. Performances run through a multitude of venues including The Queen’s Hall and Edinburgh Playhouse. Get your culture on August 4-28.

www.eif.co.uk

SPAIN

BARCELONA

In August, Barcelona becomes the gay capital of the world with the Circuit International Gay and Lesbian Festival. In its tenth anniversary celebration, the hottest place on the globe will go XXL adding an extra week to the debauchery. From August 5-20 put on your sexiest swimsuit, dance, and make a splash at their insane Water Park party that’s a highlight of the 15-day extravaganza.

www.circuitfestival.net

SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM

The Stockholm Pride Festival takes over the capital city in glamorous hues of rainbow from July 31-August 6. The week-long celebration is so jam packed with events that their website offers live updates throughout the festivities. Östermalms IP turns into Pride Park with parties just for adults as well as events that are family friendly. Culture City Theater at Sergel Square turns into Pride House with performances, talks, screenings, and art exhibitions. Don’t forget the Pride Parade that is the crescendo of the week.

www.stockholmpride.org

SWITZERLAND

ZÜRICH

Zürich celebrates love, peace, and freedom with some fresh beats around Lake Zürich at this year’s Streetparade. Join hundreds of DJs putting down the best in techno, house, and all manner of dance music in the bustling neighborhood of Seefeld. The outdoor event will be moving, literally, with over 30 mobile stages with live acts, videos, and a plethora of multimedia entertainment. Feel the rhythm on August 12.

www.streetparade.com

beatfacts | Venice, Italy held the first ever film festival in 1932.