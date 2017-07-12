Jetset Events: South America

ARGENTINA

BUENOS AIRES

Sexuality, love, and passion describe the tango, one of the most romantic dances in the world. Twirl the nights away at this year’s Tango Buenos Aires Festival y Mundial 2017. Enjoy live performances in the streets and concert halls of the famed city. Spice up your palate at gayfriendly local restaurants like Pepo Pepona, or have a cocktail at Flux Bar. In the daytime don’t forget to sign up for a tango lesson with one of the local coaches or catch a film screening. August 10–23.

www.everfest.com

BRAZIL

SÃO PAULO

Cinefiles and lovers of Latin American and Brazilian short films gather this year at the 28th São Paulo International Short Film Festival from August 23-September 3. Join panels or get in on some of the movie centric workshops. Attendees can vote for their favorites to win one of the coveted prizes.

www.kinoforum.org.br/curtas/2017

