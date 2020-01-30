Epic Getaways for International Women’s Day!

International Women’s Day is March 8th, and there are tons of ways to celebrate! Whether you want to explore a new country, hit the slopes in Colorado, or even indulge yourself in a luxurious holiday in Rome, here are some of the best deals and special offers available to female travelers right now.

Ananda in the Himalayas

In honor of International Women’s Day, this award-winning wellness retreat in the Himalayan foothills is offering a special treat. Throughout the month of March, Ananda is offering women a free consultation with their on-site wellness consultant. The resort is renowned for their expertise in yoga, meditation, and Ayurveda. And with modern life impacting women’s health, Ananda wants to offer women free consultations via phone or skype. Their doors are also always open and ready to pamper your body and soul. For more information, visit www.anandaspa.com or email reservations@anandaspa.com.

Bettoja Hotels

Looking for a Roman getaway? Bettoja owns a number of hotels in the Eternal City, and they are dedicating themselves to providing women with a safe and luxurious trip. The hotel chain is launching a “Dedicated to Her” program across their hotels, adding in-room amenities, upgrades when available, and best of all, if you’re a solo female traveler arriving late in the evening from the Termini train station, the hotel will send one of their uniformed bellboys to escort you to the hotel.

The company is also offering a “Beauty Escape” bundle that comes complete with a manicure for two, complimentary buffet breakfast, and more! For more information, visit www.bettojahotels.it or email booking@bettojahotels.it.

The Liming Bequia

Located in the gorgeous islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Liming Bequia is a tropical paradise. Even better, the resort is offering an International Women’s Day special offer! Book now through February 29th and you can enjoy a two-night stay, complete with a private sunset cruise where you’ll be served local rum punch, as well as breakfast and lunch for two each day, all for only $1400 USD. For more information, visit www.thelimingbequia.com or reservations@thelimingbequia.com.

Traveling Spoon

Looking for a once-in-a-lifetime culinary adventure? Want to help women around the world? Well, welcome to Traveling Spoon. The company offers unique food experiences around the world hosted by locals. Better yet, over 80% of Traveling Spoon’s hosts are women. Even better, if you book your excursion from March 1st – 8th using code WOMENSDAY2020, you get a 5% discount. And even better, all purchases made using that promo code will have 2% of the sale go to La Cocina, a nonprofit that helps women in need. For more information, visit www.travelingspoon.com or hello@travelingspoon.com.

Naya Traveler

Adventure travel provider Naya Traveler launched a new women’s only journey through Morocco to celebrate women around the world. On the excursion, you’ll criss-cross the country. From historic cities like Marrakesh to natural wonders like the Atlas mountains, it’s sure to be an experience of a lifetime. Along the way, you’ll meet local women, from artists to academics, and learn their stories. Is there any better way to experience the food, the culture, and the landscape of Morocco? Trip prices start from USD$800 per person per day. For more information, visit www.nayatraveler.com or email info@nayatraveler.com.

Wild Terrains

Wild Terrains offers unique group trips, and each involves women-owned businesses. Whether it’s women-owned hotels, restaurants, art galleries, or designers, each trip is filled with excitement and learning. Wild Terrains offers trips in both Mexico City and throughout Portugal. A list of upcoming female-centric trips are:

Mexico City: International Women’s Day Trip (March 6-10, 2020), two Mother/Daughter Mother’s Day Trips (May 6-10 and May 10-14, 2020), Memorial Day Getaway (May 22-26, 2020), two Dia de Los Muertos Trips (October 28-November 1 and November 1-5, 2020) and others.

Portugal: Spring Break Escape (March 21-28, 2020), two Mother/Daughter Mother’s Day Trips (May 3-10 and May 10-14, 2020), Memorial Day Getaway (May 23-30, 2020), two Harvest Season Trips (October 3-10 and October 10-17, 2020). For information, visit www.wildterrains.com or hello@wildterrains.com.

Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain, a ski resort in Colorado, will be celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8th by holding Ladies Snow Day. Throughout the day, women and girls of all ages are invited to ski the slopes, take part in special clinics, enjoy special happy hour deals, attend the No Man’s Land film festival, and more! Further details on programming are coming soon, for more information, visit www.coppercolorado.com.