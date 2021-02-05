Avocados: More Than Just Guacamole

Everyone loves guacamole. but did you know there’s so much more to avocados than just the famous chip dip? Avocados are loaded with healthy fats, a creamy texture, and a nutty flavor. They’re extremely versatile, but the problem is that most people simply don’t know what to do with them. Luckily, resorts from around the globe have shared their best avocado recipes with Passport, proving that avocados are one of the most unique and versatile fruits in the world.

Green Juice Margarita with Avocado

The JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico has crafted quite an interesting avocado recipe. We’ve all seen avocados sometimes blended into a smoothie, but into a margarita? The drink is so unique because it’s basically an herbal margarita. The avocados and epazote leaves create a grounded base, and the subtly of the agave with the tartness of the lemon keeps the flavor profile more refreshing than punchy. It’s the perfect drink for a relaxing afternoon while lounging beachside.

Ingredients:

• 7 dried Epazote leaves

• 1oz. Grand Marnier

• 1oz. Lemon juice

• 1oz. Agave nectar

• 1 ½ oz. Tequila of choice

• ¼ Avocado

Directions:

~In a mixing glass, muddle the epazote and the avocado.

~Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

~Shake vigorously and strain into a cocktail glass (you can also garnish with an herb like mint).

Angry Crab Cakes

Chef David Belknap at the trendy Vaso, located in Ohio at the AC Hotel Columbus Dublin has added a new twist to the classic crab cake. Taking influence from Ohio’s slogan, “The heart of it all”, Vaso’s crabcake marries a traditional Maryland crabcake with a zesty Mexican flare. The addition of avocado, cilantro, and lime add a distinct and new flavor that’s absolutely delicious. It also gives a smoother, almost pillowy texture to the crab cake, creating a dish that feels both light, yet hearty.

Ingredients:

1lb Crab claw meat (can also use backfin or lump)

6oz Guacamole (or plain avocado in which you will want to increase the cilantro, peppers and lime juice)

½ bunch of cilantro

½ serrano pepper

1oz lime juice

1 egg

1cup Panko breadcrumbs (we use Gluten-Free Panko)

Salt and pepper

Directions:

~Mix all the ingredients together (except the crab) then gently fold in the crab, trying not to break up the pieces too much).

~Portion into ½ cup patties and coat with more Panko. Either pan fry or deep fry the cakes at 350f until cooked through.

~Serve with lemon or sriracha mayo (we make a yuzu aioli).

Avocado Aji Amarillo Ceviche

In a very unique twist, the Jade Mountain resort in St. Lucia has created a vegan ceviche. The LEED-certified resort combines spicy Aji Amarillo chilis with cooling coconut milk to craft a dish that’s as unique and beautiful as the Caribbean Islands. This dish will have some kick to it, so it’s a must-try for lovers of all things spicy and exotic!

Ingredients:

2 avocados, each cut in 8 slices

12 ripe heirloom tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped scallions

1 medium serrano chili pepper

3 tablespoons Aji Amarillo chili pepper paste

¼ cup coconut milk

3 large limes, juiced

1 teaspoon sea salt

Note: When handling chili peppers, especially the hot ones, it’s important to remember to wash your hand immediately afterward.

Directions:

~Prepare the vegetables – In a large stainless steel bowl, carefully toss avocados, tomatoes, and onion. Add cilantro, scallions, and serrano pepper.

~Prepare the ceviche – In a separate bowl, whisk together the Aji Amarillo, coconut milk, lime juice, and salt.

~Add the ceviche liquid to the vegetables and toss very lightly.

~Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving.

Molletes

By now, everyone has had avocado toast. It’s good. It’s healthy. It’s…a little boring. Luckily, the W Punta de Mita in Mexico has created a new take on avocado toast by combining it with a classic Mexican mollete. Traditionally, a mollete will be a baked bruschetta-type dish topped with cheese and beans. The W has added avocado and salsa into the mix, adding a whole new level of depth and flavor. It’s perfect as a breakfast, lunch, or afternoon snack.

Ingredients:

4 bolillo rolls, sliced in half lengthwise

3 tablespoons butter, room temperature

1(16 ounce) can refried beans, heated

1 ripe avocado

1(7 ounce) package cheddar & Monterey jack shredded cheese

Mexican salsa or pico de gallo, for serving

Directions:

~Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

~Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

~Remove some of the bread from the middle of the bread halves to accommodate more toppings.

~Spread about 1 teaspoon butter on each half.

~Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons warmed refried brands on bread.

~Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit.

~Cut into quarters and peel off the skin.

~Slice each quarter into four sections.

~Place a slice of avocado on each bolillo roll.

~Sprinkle about ¼ cup of shredded cheese on the beans and avocado.

~Place bread halves on a prepared baking sheet.

~Bake in a preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbly and the bread is crispy, 10 to 15 minutes.

~Top molletes with Mexican salsa or pico de gallo.

‘Rise Up’ Avocado Smoothie

One of the best parts of hotel breakfasts is the fresh smoothies. Something about a refreshing smoothie served alongside eggs and pancakes feels like such a luxury. It’s one of those things that lets you know you’re on vacation. Fortunately, the Westin Resort & Spa in the popular beach town of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico has shared their Rise Up smoothie recipe with us, so now, everyone can make resort-style smoothies at home! Vitamin-packed, sweet, earthy, and totally rejuvenating, this smoothie is perfect for giving you the energy you need to take on the day ahead.

Ingredients:

½ avocado, chopped

3 ounces fresh spinach leaves

½ pear, chopped

3 ounces water

Ice cubes

Berries for garnish

Directions:

~Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve in a glass and garnish with fresh berries.

