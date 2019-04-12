Top Posts
Home Special Effects Go Blu by Go Smile

Go Blu by Go Smile

Introducing the next generation of professional teeth whitening and oral care, BLU is a hands-free LED light device to help brush, clean, and whiten teeth up to seven shades, in seven days, with virtually no sensitivity. The convenient at-home (or-on-the-go) teeth-whitening device has built-in sonic-powered vibration technology that provides a healthy gum massage, as well as a powerful blue light, proven to whiten teeth at an accelerated rate when paired with GO SMILE’s Foaming Whitening Toothpaste. Available in shades: white, blue, and black. $150. gosmile.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs

Hi-Def Earplugs from Vibes

March 22, 2018

Spacepak

March 29, 2019
The Morph Hip Flexor Stretch - Iulian

The Morph: Brazynly Soothing

March 21, 2018
Interactive Cork Globe

Global Memories from Uncommon Goods

March 23, 2018
Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Stars In Your Eyes

March 24, 2018

Bath Balls  by Fizz and Bubble

March 6, 2017

Gel Mask Extreme

August 5, 2018