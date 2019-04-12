Go Blu by Go Smile

Introducing the next generation of professional teeth whitening and oral care, BLU is a hands-free LED light device to help brush, clean, and whiten teeth up to seven shades, in seven days, with virtually no sensitivity. The convenient at-home (or-on-the-go) teeth-whitening device has built-in sonic-powered vibration technology that provides a healthy gum massage, as well as a powerful blue light, proven to whiten teeth at an accelerated rate when paired with GO SMILE’s Foaming Whitening Toothpaste. Available in shades: white, blue, and black. $150. gosmile.com

