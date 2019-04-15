Cord-Free Flight by Aluratek’s Airstream

Top Posts
Aluratek’s Airstream is a bluetooth transmitter that is perfect for in-flight entertainment systems. Sync your headphones to the entertainment system, and when the person next to you keeps getting up to use the restroom, you won’t have to scramble to pause your movie, tuck your headphones in the seat pocket, and then get up. It transmits up to 33 feet away, so keep listening to your shows even if you need to get up and stretch your legs. With ten hours to a charge, it’s perfect for many long-haul flights. $29.99. aluratek.com

