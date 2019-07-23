Bamboo Solar Speaker

The sleak, portable design of the Bamboo Solar Bluetooth Speaker from Reveal is perfect for enjoying your music on the go. No need to worry about outlets when this speaker is powered by the sun. It has a 15-hour battery life and doubles as a charger for smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Reveal works to make all of its products with the least amount of impact on the environment by using renewable materials and for every product sold they plant a tree through the non-profit conservation organization American Forests. $79. www.revealshop.com

