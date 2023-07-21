Get Your Charge On by iLive

Life can be messy enough without wires all over the place. So the handy, portable iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand makes a lot of sense, enabling three devices to charge at one time. Compatible with iPhone and Android, this charging station can power and organize your phone, watch, tablet, ear buds/Air Pods, and other devices that are wireless charging enabled, one, two, or three at a time. The compact stand folds down for packing, and can minimize wires to keep your desk, nightstand, and hotel room tidy, letting you feel powered-up and ready to go. $60. iliveelectronics.com

