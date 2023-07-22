Top Posts
JBL Endurance Peak 3 Travel Buds from JBL

Travel Buds JBL Endurance Peak 3 wireless earbuds

Eliminate the worry of regular earbuds popping out with the award-winning design of JBL Endurance Peak 3 wireless earbuds. Built with the brand’s “powerhook” ergonomics, these slick headphones will stay on your ear even during your most vigorous workouts. A full charge lasts up to 10 hours, playing your music with JBL’s signature rich bass and bold sound. With the TalkThru feature, you’ll hear every word clearly, while the Ambient Aware options lets you stay more alert to your surroundings without removing your earbuds. Best of all, they’re waterproof and dustproof, so you can rinse them, take them to the pool, and wear them through your most active adventures, rain or shine. $100. jbl.com

You May Also Enjoy: Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Leave a Comment