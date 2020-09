Now that summer is here, it’s important to protect your eyes. Luckily, Blue Planet creates stunning sunglasses (and even reading glasses) made from reclaimed metals and plastics, and sustainable wood like bamboo. They have a wide range of colors, sizes, and shapes to choose from on their website, and for each pair sold, Blue Planet will donate a pair of corrective glasses to someone in need. Starting at $50. Blueplaneteyewear.com

