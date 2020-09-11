Epic Bridges Around the World

The sight of a magnificent bridge in a new destination makes our heart beat faster. What is it about these man-made structures that are so inspiring? Some of the bridges on our list are known for their extreme size, while others are renowned for their incredible aesthetic designs (and one of the bridges on our list is actually alive.) From Michigan to Malaysia, or wherever your adventure takes you, make sure to include these bridges in your travel plans!

Langkawi Sky Bridge

Langkawi, Malaysia

This pedestrian bridge, completed in 2005, sits at the top of the lush, green mountains on Langkawi island in Malaysia. The bridge is over 2,000 feet above sea level and sections of the floor are glass, giving you breathtaking (and somewhere terrifying) views of the valleys below.

Mackinac Bridge

Michigan, USA

The Mackinac Bridge, nicknamed the “Mighty Mac” by locals, is one of the longest suspension bridges in the world. It connects the mainland of Michigan to the Upper Peninsula. Every year on Labor Day, the state holds the Mackinac Bridge Walk, which is normally led by the state’s governor. The bridge is shut down to traffic, and marathoners are allowed to walk in the lanes. This year, 30,000 people completed the 5-mile walk.

Living Root Bridges

Meghalaya, India

In the lush jungles of the Indian state of Meghalaya, you can find living root bridges. Locals manipulate the roots of the Indian rubber tree to form bridges. This can be done by placing objects and allowing the roots to grow along them, almost like a form of scaffolding, or even by pulling and configuring the roots by hand. The trees can live for hundreds of years, making them a sturdy building material.

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney, Australia

Few bridges are as famous as this one in Sydney, Australia. The Sydney Harbour Bridge carries automobiles, trains, pedestrians, and bikes, making it one of the only bridges in the world that accommodates all forms of transportation. As an added bonus, you can take part in the bridge climb, where you scale over 1,300 steps to the top of the steel arch!

Sheikh Zayed Bridge

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Loving to be at the forefront of design, it’s no surprise that this bridge would be in the UAE. The Sheikh Zayed Bridge connects the island of Abu Dhabi to the mainland and was designed Zaha Hadid. Hadid is hailed as one of the greatest architects in the modern era and has also designed famous structures like the Galaxy SOHO in Beijing, the London Aquatics Center for the 2012 Olympics, and the Guangzhou Opera House, among others. The bridge is placed at the entrance to Abu Dhabi island as a symbol that you’re entering the modernist world of UAE’s capital city.

Bali Mandara Toll Road

Bali, Indonesia

Bali needed a better way to connect its southern peninsula to the rest of the island. There was only one problem…every inch of land on the isthmus connecting the two was already occupied by Bali’s massive international airport. There was only one option: build the road over the water. At 8 miles long, the toll road is a gorgeous way for visitors to see the beauty of the Bali upon their arrival.

Capilano Bridge Park

North Vancouver, Canada

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re in the Ewok Village from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this place is your best bet. The aerial park allows you to walk above the forest, getting a birds-eye view of the vast beauty of British Columbia. One of the bridges even takes visitors 230 feet above the raging Capilano River.

