The Best Places to go to Completely Unplug and Unwind

Between the phone calls, text messages, and emails it may seem impossible to get away from the stress of everyday life. Sometimes you need a digital detox, but disconnecting from our tech obsessed lives is not easy. It can be accomplished, however, if you know the right vacation spots where you can go to completely unplug and unwind.

Emerald Lake Lodge

Up in the mountains of the Canadian Rockies sits Emerald Lake Lodge in Yoho National Park. This beautiful lakeside retreat is the perfect place to go if you just want to sit back and enjoy nature. The lack of cell reception makes sure that your trip won’t be interrupted by any unwanted work calls. There also is no Wifi in each cabin, only the main lodge. Stay in any one of their cozy cabins and choose what type of adventure you’re looking for. Enjoy hiking, mountain biking, fishing, or rowing on the lake. Or choose to just enjoy the view from the cabin’s balcony and sit by the fireplace, always stocked with fresh firewood to keep you warm. It is even great for a winter getaway. The mountain is perfect for some snowshoeing, sledding, and cross-country or downhill skiing. You might even leave your phone at home.

El Silencio Lodge & Spa

Deep in the jungles of Costa Rica sits a luxury resort that transports you to another world. Nothing on TV can beat the beauty of El Silencio Lodge & Spa.The eco resort was designed to bring you the most luxurious and relaxing experience while still taking care of the nature surrounding it. It connects guests to the green surroundings and offers a number of activities to enjoy. Each of their cottages feature a private deck with an outdoor whirlpool, and fireplace, all with a majestic view of the nearby Poás Volcano. Take part in a ritual tree planting, walk through the hummingbird garden, or try zip lining through the jungle. You can also tour the huge organic garden to learn about the vegetables, fruits, and herbs that are served at their restaurant. With all the things to do you won’t even notice that there are no TVs in room or even cell reception.

Ultima Thule Lodge

If you want to go someplace truly remote and detached from society then look no further than the Ultima Thule Lodge in the wilderness of Chugiak, Alaska. Hidden away in the Alaskan Wrangell Mountains, this is about as far aways as you can go while still being in the United States. The lodge is so isolated that there isn’t even a road to take you there, all guest have to be flown in by bush plane. There is absolutely zero cell service and internet is pretty limited so you’ll have to find other ways to occupy your time. Don’t worry though, there is plenty to do. Spend your time discovering nature and admiring the Northern Lights. All the outdoor equipment you may need is provided and there are experienced guides to help you make the most out of your trip.

Amankora

Located in the small, remote country of Bhutan, Amankora is the perfect place to step away from all distractions and find a sense of inner peace. Choose from a number of packages ranging from three to 12 night stays and become immersed in the awe-inspiring scenery. Spend your trip learning about the history, culture, and local life of the area with your private guides. Visit remote Buddhist monasteries, see breathtaking views of the Himalayas, or spend your time relaxing at the resorts one of a kind spa. Amankora features five spas, spread across the lodges that offer a number of Himalayan plant and herb based therapies and treatments for you to enjoy. Amankora is only one of the many luxury resorts run by Aman, which have hotels located around the world.

Three Camel Lodge

The final destination on our list sits right in the heart of the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. The Three Camel Lodge is where guests can enjoy nature to its fullest, while having a the minimal impact on the environment. They have been named National Geographic Traveler’s World’s Best Ecolodges and it was created in consultation with the local population and various nongovernmental organizations to conserve the area. While there, you stay in a ‘Ger’, which is the traditional tent of Mongolia’s nomadic herders. Each building is beautifully painted and contains all you need to stay in luxury. There are various tours available at the lodge through sister company Nomadic Expeditions, these include a number of wildlife expeditions, visits to an archeological dig site to find dinosaur fossils, horseback riding, and much more. While here, you’ll forget that Facebook even exists.

You May Also Like: