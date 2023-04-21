2023 International Pride Guide | PASSPORT Magazine

From the bustling streets of London to the rhythmic samba of Sao Paulo, Pride showcases the voices, experiences, and continuing struggles of the LGBTQ+ community.
It is also a chance to explore new destinations, learn about different cultures, and connect with people from all walks of life who share the same vision of a world where love knows no boundaries. As we celebrate together, we will also acknowledge the and triumphs that have brought us this far, and the challenges we continue to face. In a world where love is often met with hate, the vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ community stands proud, resilient, and unapologetic. And what better way to showcase this unwavering spirit than through the colorful and joyous celebrations of Pride? As we turn our attention to Valletta, Malta, the host city of EuroPride 2023, we can’t help but feel a sense of excitement and anticipation. With its charming mix of ancient history, stunning architecture, and Mediterranean flair, Valletta provides the perfect backdrop for a week-long celebration of love, diversity, and unity. From the lively parade, vibrant parties, insightful talks, and empowering marches, EuroPride 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends. All of these Pride events around the world serve as a beacon of hope, and as a prototype of a global culture where everyone can live their truth with dignity and respect.
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
(August 1- 6. pride.amsterdam)
The Amsterdam Gay Pride festival is one of the most popular and anticipated pride events in Europe, taking place in early August every year. The main highlight of the festival is the Amsterdam Pride Parade, where lavishly decorated barges give the term ‘float’ a literal meaning. Other events and activities that take place during the festival include special club nights such as the Backdoor Party, Rapido, and Funhouse. There are also street parties in the gayborhood on Reguliersdwarsstraat, which is home to many of the city’s gay bars and clubs. The festival also features the Pride Walk, which is a showcase of the Amsterdam LGBTQI+ community, and the Official Opening of Pride at the Vondelpark with a huge stage featuring live acts, DJs, drag queens, dancers, and more. Other events include Amsterdam Pride at the Beach, the Open Air Cinema, and the Closing Party at Dam Square.
BANGKOK, THAILAND
(June 1 – 30. bangkokpride.org)
Why not celebrate Pride in Bangkok, one of the most gay-friendly and welcoming cities in the world, with a month-long series of events and parties. The highlight is the Bangkok Pride Parade on June 4th, which takes the Lumpini Park route, past the Ratchadamri line heading to Central World. Dress up in anything that expresses yourself with confidence, pride, and dignity, and join the parade and after-party which runs from 2 to 8 P.M. Multiple other after parties are held across the city, with lineups to be announced closer to the event date. Other Pride-themed events include the LGBTQI Film Festival at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, the Pride Cruise Party on the Chao Phraya River, the Pride Festival at W Bangkok, the W Bangkok Pride Drag Brunch, and the Pride at Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.
KEY WEST, FLORIDA, USA
(June 7 – 11. gaykeywestfl.com/pride)
Key West Pride is an unforgettable event that offers a unique tropical vibe. From special concerts to pool parties and wine tastings, there is something for everyone. The world-famous festival includes an island-wide celebration that culminates in the Guinness Book of Records’ largest rainbow flag, a 1.25-mile-long banner running from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The festivities begin with the Pride Kick-off Luncheon on Wednesday, followed by the Pride Welcome Party at the Island House. Popular pool parties are hosted at The Equator Resort, Alexander’s Guesthouse, and The Bourbon Street Pub, while the Fury Sunset Tea on the Sea cruise takes place on Thursday. The Bourbon Street Pub hosts a range of dance parties, including Thursgays at Side Bar and the men-only Fetish Ball at Saloon 1. On Sunday, the Key West Gay Pride Parade kicks off at 5 P.M., followed by the southernmost Beach Party at 7 P.M. Don’t miss the pre-parade drag brunch at Mangoes or the world-famous Tea Dance at Lateda after the parade. AquaPlex also hosts some great events throughout Pride, including the Rainbow Roast on Sunday evening.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
(July 1. prideinlondon.org)
London Pride is one of the most iconic events in Europe, attracting over 1 million spectators and featuring more than 300,000 participants. The parade, which takes place on July 1, starts from Baker Street and ends in Whitehall, with 200 community groups, companies, charities, and organizations taking part. The main stage, located in Trafalgar Square, hosts British and international acts and DJs, while other stages, such as the Dean Street Stage in Soho and the Out With The Family Rainbow Fete in Golden Square, offer a more diverse and family-friendly atmosphere. In addition, there’s plenty of circuit events, including the AS One Festival and the WE Party London, as well as the popular gay bars and clubs, such as Heaven, VFD, and Royal Vauxhall Tavern, which will host various parties throughout the weekend. The Big Pride Picnic in the Park takes place on July 2 at Vauxhall, featuring sports events, shows, and choirs.
NEW YORK CITY, USA
(June 23 – 25. nycpride.org)
New York City Pride is one of the world’s most renowned Pride events, attracting over two million attendees each year. The event’s highlight is the pride march, featuring colorful floats, music, and community groups. The Pride Rally, held on June 23rd, will focus on denouncing legislative attacks against LGBTQIA+ people. On June 24th, Planet Pride returns to the Brooklyn Mirage, featuring two signature parties, including RIO by TNW and WE Party by Madrid. Other must-see events include Teaze, Pride Island’s three-day festival featuring Kim Petras, and Pride Fest, an annual LGBT street fair held in Greenwich Village. The NYC Pride Parade on June 25th is not to be missed, starting at 25th Street and 5th Avenue and ending at 16th Street and 7th Avenue. Additional gay circuit events include DILF New York XL Pride Edition, Hustlaball New York Pride, and MEAT Underground Party, among others. Don’t miss this incredible celebration of love, acceptance, and activism!
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL
(June 7 – 11. facebook.com/paradasp)
São Paulo, Brazil is home to the largest Pride Parade in the world, the São Paulo Gay Pride, which takes place every year on the Sunday after the Corpus Christi annual holiday. The parade route runs along Avenida Paulista and ends at Praça Roosevelt, with over 25 themed floats, called Trio elétricos, and festivities that continue late into the night. The São Paulo Gay Pride is a 5-day event with debates, plays, music concerts, dance performances, cultural fairs, street markets, and affiliate parties held over the weekend, such as the Ursound Club Bear Party and the 12 hour marathon party Guapo Fiesta at Sonora Garden. The best neighborhood to stay in is Jardin, home to great hotels, restaurants, gay bars, and clubs, including the Aloka Club, Danger Dance Club, and Bubu Lounge. Other gay-friendly neighborhoods include Frei Caneca/Consolação, Largo do Arouche/Centro, Pinheiros, and Bela Vista.
TAIPEI, TAIWAN
(October 22 – 29. taiwanpride.lgbt)
In October, Taipei will proudly host Taiwan Pride, the biggest gay event in the country, which is projected to bring in over 200,000 visitors from all over the world. This five-day event is highlighted by the Taipei Gay Pride Parade on the last Saturday of the month, celebrating its 21st anniversary in 2023. The parade starts at the town hall and proceeds through the streets of Taipei, with two groups of participants taking different routes. The official gay pride village in front of the town hall will feature live shows and performances throughout the day, and a big Post-Parade party that lasts well into the late evening. In addition, there’s the Formosa Pride Weekend Party, with 10,000 attendees, several international guest DJs, and lots of hot GoGos. Taipei itself is a vibrant and modern city, offering endless shopping, dining, and cultural opportunities. The city’s gay scene is also thriving, with over 20 gay bars and three gay mega clubs in the Red House District.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA
(August 3 – 6. vancouverpride.ca)
Vancouver is home to one of the largest pride festivals in North America, and it attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world. The Gay Village is the epicenter of the festivities, and hotels in the Davie Village area fill up quickly, so book early. The Pride Parade takes place on Sunday, August 6, and begins at Robson Street and Thurlow Street, winding its way through the historic LGBT community of West End before finishing at the Sunset Beach Pride Festival and Market. The festival is followed by the Davie Street Party, which is a highlight of Vancouver Pride Week. Other notable events include the East Side Pride and The Picnic in the Park at Stanley Park.
VALLETTA, MALTA
(September 7 – 17. europride2023.mt)
Malta, consistently ranked as the most LGBTQ+ friendly country in Europe by the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index, will be the host of this year’s Europride. The ten day event will take place along Malta’s gorgeous eastern coast and will feature a variety of cultural events, parties, festivals, conferences, fashion nights, and concerts, not to mention warm and sunny weather with average temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius. To start, there’s the Opening Ceremony, which will be a colorful, lively affair at the Valletta Pride Village. Additional events include the Pride Boat Party, the Pride Pool Party, and, of course, The Europride Parade on September 16th. The parade includes floats, dancers, street performers, and other attractions, including a humongous 82-foot Rainbow flag unveiled on Pride Day. There’s also the Pride Open Concert and its after party, as well as a variety of circuit parties hosted by Lollipop Malta and Michelangelo, Valletta’s premier gay club. For those looking to relax, Pride Around the Grand Harbour offers the opportunity to reserve a boat and sail the Mediterranean.
WASHINGTON, DC
(June 2 -11. capitalpride.org)
Join the excitement and celebration of Washington Pride 2023, a 10-day event filled with parties, events, and activities leading up to the Capital Pride Parade. The parade, with the theme of Peace, Love, Revolution,” starts on Saturday, June 10th. Other events include the Pride Block Party and the Capitol Sunset Dance Party. Enjoy a full day of entertainment, food, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors at the Annual Capital Pride Street Festival, located near the Capitol Building, and experience entertainment on three stages at the Capital Pride Concert, featuring international headliners and local and regional LGBTQ+ talent. Don’t miss the Dupont Dance Stage, located within the Dupont Beverage Garden, and the Monument Festival Stage, located on Constitution Avenue with the Washington Monument as the backdrop. Explore the gay bars and clubs located in Dupont Circle, Capitol Hill, and Columbia Heights, all within walking distance or a short taxi ride from Pennsylvania Avenue.
The 2023 INTERNATIONAL PRIDE CALENDAR
|
USA
|EVENT
|DATES
|WEBSITE
|Albany (Capital Pride)
|June 11
|518capitalpride.com
|Albuquerque Pride
|June 5-10
|abqpride.com
|Annapolis Pride
|June 3
|annapolispride.org
|Asheville, NC (Blue Ridge Pride)
|Sept 30
|blueridgepride.org
|Atlanta
|Oct 14-15
|atlantapride.org
|Austin Pride
|Aug 12
|austinpride.org
|Baltimore Pride
|June 19-25
|baltimorepride.org
|Binghamton, NY
|June 12
|binghamtonpride.org
|Birmingham, AL
|Sept 27-28
|birminghampride.com
|Boulder, CO
|June 11
|outboulder.org
|Boston, MA
|June 9-11
|https://www.boston.com/things-to-do/events/boston-pride-parade-june-2023/
|Boise, ID
|Sept. 8-10
|boisepridefest.org
|Burlington (Pride Vermont)
|Sept 2 – 10
|pridecentervt.org
|Charlotte Pride
|Aug 19-20
|Charlottepride.org
|Charlston, SC
|June 24
|charlestonpride.org
|Chattanooga Pride
|Sept 25 – Oct 2
|chattanoogepride.com
|Chicago Pride Fest
|June 17-25
|https://northalsted.com/pridefest/
|Cincinnati Pride
|24-Jun
|Cincinnatipride.org
|Cleveland (Pride in the CLE)
|3-Jun
|lgbtcleveland.org
|Colorado Springs
|June 10-11
|https://www.visitcos.com/events/annual/pikes-peak-pride-fest/
|Columbus Pride Month
|June 1-24
|stonewallcolumbus.org
|Dallas Pride
|June 3-4
|Dallaspride.org
|Dayton Pride
|June 2-4
|daytonlgbtcenter.org
|Denver Pride
|June 24-25
|denverpride.org
|Detroit (Motor City Pride)
|June 10-11
|motorcitypride.org
|Des Moines (Capital City Pride)
|June 9-11
|capitalcitypride.org
|Duluth, MN
|2-Sep
|perfectduluthday.com
|Flagstaff (Pride in the Pines)
|June 17
|flagstaffpride.org
|Fort Luaderdale (Wilton Manors)
|June 17
|stonewallpride.lgbt
|Fort Wayne, IN
|July 21-22
|fwpride.org
|Grand Rapids, MI
|June 17
|grpride.org
|Honolulu Pride
|Oct 21
|https://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/honolulu-pride-2023/
|Houston Pride
|June 24
|pridehouston.org
|Indianapolis (Indy Pride)
|June 10
|indypride.org
|Kansas City Pride
|June 9-11
|kcpridealliance.org
|Key West Pride
|June 7-11
|gaykeywestfl.com
|Knoxville (Blount County Pride)
|June 10
|knoxpride.com
|Las Vegas
|Oct 6-7
|lasvegaspride.org
|Lincoln, NE (Star City Pride)
|June 9 – 10
|instagram.com/starcitypride
|Little Rock (Central Arkansas Pride)
|Oct 15
|lrpride.com
|Lexington Pride
|June 24
|lexpridefest.org
|Long Beach, CA
|August 4-6
|longbeachpride.com
|Louisville (Kentuckiana Pride)
|June 17
|kypride.com
|Los Angeles Pride
|June 9-11
|lapride.org
|Memphis
|June 1-4
|midsouthpride.org
|Miami Beach Pride
|April 1-16
|miamibeachpride.com
|Middletown, Connecticut
|June 4
|middletownpride.org
|Milwaukee Pridefest
|June 1-3
|pridefest.com
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|awaiting dates
|pridemyrtlebeach.org
|Naples, FL
|June 10
|naplespride.org
|Nashville Pride
|June 24-25
|nashvillepride.org
|New Orleans (Southern Decadence)
|August 31-Sept 4
|southerndecadece.org
|New York City (NYC Pride)
|June 1-30 (parade June 25)
|nycpride.org
|Omaha (Heartland Pride)
|July 15
|heartlandpride.org
|Orlando Pride
|Oct 20 – 22
|comeoutwithpride.org
|Pensacola, Fla
|May 25-29
|Facebook.com/MemorialWeekendPensacola/
|Phoenix Pride
|Oct 21-22
|phoenixpride.org
|Pittsburgh Pride
|June 2-4
|lgbtqpittsburgh.com
|Provincetown Pride
|June 2-4
|ptown.org
|Portland Pride
|June 15-16
|pridenw.org
|Providence (Rhode Island Pride)
|June 17
|prideri.org
|Raleigh (OUT! Raleigh)
|June 24
|outraleighpride.org
|Reno (Northern Nevada Pride)
|July 22
|northernnevadapride.org
|Rochester, MN
|May 20
|rochmnpride.org
|Sacramento, CA
|June 9-11
|sacramentopride.org/
|Saint Cloud, MN
|Sept 11-17
|stcpride.org
|Saint Louis Pride
|June 24-25
|pridestl.org
|Saint Petersburg
|June 1
|stpetepride.org
|Salt Lake City
|June 1-4
|utahpride.org
|Santa Fe pride
|June 24
|hrasantafe.org
|Savannah Pride
|Oct 26-29
|firstcitypridecenter.org
|San Antonio
|June 24
|pridesanantonio.org
|San Diego Pride
|July 12-17
|sdpride.org
|San Francisco Pride
|June 24-25
|sfpride.org
|Saugatuck / Douglas, Michigan
|June 1-5
|saugatuck.com/events/lgbtq/
|Seattle Pride
|June 25
|seattlepride.org
|Silicon Valley Pride
|Aug 21-27
|svpride.org
|Springfield, IL
|May 20
|springfieldpride.org
|Sonoma County
|June 2-4
|sonomacountypride.org/
|Toledo, OH
|August 18-20
|toledopride.com
|Traverse City (Up North Pride)
|Sept 27 – Oct 1
|upnorthpride.com
|Tulsa Pride
|June 23-25
|okeq.org
|Twin City Pride (Minniapolis / St. Paul)
|June 23-25
|tcpride.org
|Washington Pride (Capital Pride)
|June 2-11
|capitalpride.org
|West Hollywood
|June 2-4
|weho.org/community/weho-pride
|Wichita Pride
|June 24-25
|wichitapride.org
|Winston Salem
|June 24
|pridews.org
|
INTERNATIONAL
|EVENT
|DATES
|WEBSITE
|Alberta, CA (Jasper)
|April 14-23
|jasperpride.ca
|Amsterdam (Canal Pride)
|Aug 1 – Aug 6
|pride.amsterdam
|Antwerp
|August 9-13
|antwerppride.com
|Athens
|June 9-11
|facebook.com/athenspride/
|Banff, CA
|Oct 6 -15
|banffpride.ca
|Barcelona
|July 14-15
|pridebarcelona.org/en/
|Belfast
|July 21-30
|belfastpride.com
|Bangkok
|June 4
|bangkokpride.org
|Bogota, Colombia
|June 29- July 2
|facebook.com/mesaLGBTI
|Berlin (Christopher Street Day)
|July 20-23
|csd-berlin.de/en/
|Bilbao, SP
|June 15-18
|bilbaobizkaiapride.com
|Brighton
|Aug 4-6
|brighton-pride.org
|Brisbane, AU
|April 30
|biggayday.com.au
|Brussels
|May 20
|pride.be
|Budapest
|June 16
|budapestpride.com/
|Calgary, CA
|Aug 26 – Sept 4
|calgarypride.ca
|Catania, Italy
|June 23-25
|facebook.com/Cataniagaypride/
|Curacao
|June 7-12
|curacaopride.com
|Cologne, DE
|Jule 7-9
|colognepride.de
|Copenhagen
|Aug 12-20
|copenhagenpride.dk
|Dusseldorf, DE
|June 9-11
|csd-d.de/de/
|Dresden, DE
|June 8-10
|csd-dresden.de/
|Dublin
|June 24
|dublinpride.ie
|Edinburgh, United Kingdom
|June 24
|facebook.com/PrideEdinburgh/
|Frankfurt
|July 14-16
|csd-frankfurt.de
|Galway, IE
|Aug 7-13
|galwaypride.ie
|Geneva
|June 9-11
|instagram.com/genevapride2023
|Glasgow, Scotland
|June 23 – 25
|prideglasgow.com
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|June 5-11
|westpride.se/en/eng/
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|June 1-11
|guadalajarapride.com
|Halifax Pride
|July 20-30
|halifaxpride.com
|Hamburg
|Jul 29 – Aug 6
|hamburg-pride.de
|Helsinki
|June 26 – Jul 2
|pride.fi
|Ibiza
|June 9-17
|facebook.com/ibizagaypride/
|Lisbon
|June 17-25
|ilga-portugal.pt/lisboapride/
|Liverpool
|July 28-31
|lcrpride.co.uk/prideinlpool/
|London
|July 1
|prideinlondon.org
|Luxembourg
|July 3 – 9
|luxembourgpride.lu/
|Lyon
|June 10
|fierte.net
|Madrid
|June 23 – Jul 2
|madridorgullo.com
|Manchester
|August 25 – 28
|manchesterpride.com/
|Mallorca
|June 23-29
|http://benamics.com/
|Malta
|Sept 7-17
|maltapride.org
|Maspalomas, Gran Canaria
|May 4-14
|maspalomaspride.com
|Medellin, Colombia
|June 20 – July 3
|facebook.com/AlianzaLGBTI/
|Mexico City
|June 23-25
|facebook.com/MarchaLGBTCDMX/
|Montreal Pride (Fiert dé Montreal)
|Aug 3-13
|fiertemtl.com
|Munich
|June 10-25
|csdmuenchen.de/en/
|Naples
|June 26 – July 1
|napolipride.org
|Oslo
|June 23 – Jul 1
|oslopride.no
|Ottawa
|Aug 19-27
|capitalpride.ca
|Palermo
|June 23-25
|palermopride.it/
|Paris
|June 25
|gaypride.fr/
|Playa Del Carmen
|June 22-26
|facebook.com/PlayaPride/
|Porto
|June 23-25
|portopride.com
|Prague
|Aug 7-13
|praguepride.cz/cs/
|Puerto Rico
|June 1-4
|discoverpuertorico.com/article/lgbtq-friendly-events-to-plan-your-trip-around
|Puerto Vallarta
|May 23-30
|vallartapride.org
|Quebec City Pride Festival
|Sept 1-4
|bonjourquebec.com
|Reykjavik
|Aug 8-13
|hinsegindagar.is
|Rome
|June 9-11
|romapride.it
|Rotterdam, NL
|June 1-11
|rotterdam-pride.com/
|Santiago, Chile
|June 23-25
|movilh.cl
|São Paulo
|June 7 – 11
|paradasp.org.br
|Salzburg, Austria
|Aug 28-Sep 3
|gaysalzburg.at/events/pride-week-salzburg/
|Seville, SP
|June 24
|patroc.com
|Sitges, Spain
|June 14-18
|gaysitgespride.com/
|Stockholm
|July 31 – August 6
|stockholmpride.org
|Strasbourg, France
|June 16-18
|facebook.com/festigays
|Stuttgart
|July 14 – 30
|stuttgart-pride.de
|Taiwan
|October 22 – 29
|http://taiwanpride.lgbt
|Tel Aviv
|June 5 – 11
|telavivpride.com
|Tokyo
|April 20 – 23
|tokyorainbowpride.com/english/
|Toronto Pride
|June 23-25
|pridetoronto.com
|Torremolinos, Spain
|May 29-June 5
|turismotorremolinos.es/en/discover/gaypride/
|Valencia
|June 23-25
|facebook.com/lambdavalencia
|Vancouver Pride
|August 6
|vancouverpride.ca
|Victoria, CA
|Jun 29 – Jul 9
|victoriapridesociety.org
|Vienna
|June 1-18
|viennapride.at
|Winnipeg Pride
|May 26 – June 4
|pridewinnipeg.com
|Zurich
|June 16-18
|zurichpridefestival.ch