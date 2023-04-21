2023 International Pride Guide | PASSPORT Magazine

From the bustling streets of London to the rhythmic samba of Sao Paulo, Pride showcases the voices, experiences, and continuing struggles of the LGBTQ+ community.

It is also a chance to explore new destinations, learn about different cultures, and connect with people from all walks of life who share the same vision of a world where love knows no boundaries. As we celebrate together, we will also acknowledge the and triumphs that have brought us this far, and the challenges we continue to face. In a world where love is often met with hate, the vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ community stands proud, resilient, and unapologetic. And what better way to showcase this unwavering spirit than through the colorful and joyous celebrations of Pride? As we turn our attention to Valletta, Malta, the host city of EuroPride 2023, we can’t help but feel a sense of excitement and anticipation. With its charming mix of ancient history, stunning architecture, and Mediterranean flair, Valletta provides the perfect backdrop for a week-long celebration of love, diversity, and unity. From the lively parade, vibrant parties, insightful talks, and empowering marches, EuroPride 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends. All of these Pride events around the world serve as a beacon of hope, and as a prototype of a global culture where everyone can live their truth with dignity and respect.

The Amsterdam Gay Pride festival is one of the most popular and anticipated pride events in Europe, taking place in early August every year. The main highlight of the festival is the Amsterdam Pride Parade, where lavishly decorated barges give the term ‘float’ a literal meaning. Other events and activities that take place during the festival include special club nights such as the Backdoor Party, Rapido, and Funhouse. There are also street parties in the gayborhood on Reguliersdwarsstraat, which is home to many of the city’s gay bars and clubs. The festival also features the Pride Walk, which is a showcase of the Amsterdam LGBTQI+ community, and the Official Opening of Pride at the Vondelpark with a huge stage featuring live acts, DJs, drag queens, dancers, and more. Other events include Amsterdam Pride at the Beach, the Open Air Cinema, and the Closing Party at Dam Square.

BANGKOK, THAILAND

(June 1 – 30. bangkokpride.org)

Why not celebrate Pride in Bangkok, one of the most gay-friendly and welcoming cities in the world, with a month-long series of events and parties. The highlight is the Bangkok Pride Parade on June 4th, which takes the Lumpini Park route, past the Ratchadamri line heading to Central World. Dress up in anything that expresses yourself with confidence, pride, and dignity, and join the parade and after-party which runs from 2 to 8 P.M. Multiple other after parties are held across the city, with lineups to be announced closer to the event date. Other Pride-themed events include the LGBTQI Film Festival at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, the Pride Cruise Party on the Chao Phraya River, the Pride Festival at W Bangkok, the W Bangkok Pride Drag Brunch, and the Pride at Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

KEY WEST, FLORIDA, USA

(June 7 – 11. gaykeywestfl.com/pride)

Key West Pride is an unforgettable event that offers a unique tropical vibe. From special concerts to pool parties and wine tastings, there is something for everyone. The world-famous festival includes an island-wide celebration that culminates in the Guinness Book of Records’ largest rainbow flag, a 1.25-mile-long banner running from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The festivities begin with the Pride Kick-off Luncheon on Wednesday, followed by the Pride Welcome Party at the Island House. Popular pool parties are hosted at The Equator Resort, Alexander’s Guesthouse, and The Bourbon Street Pub, while the Fury Sunset Tea on the Sea cruise takes place on Thursday. The Bourbon Street Pub hosts a range of dance parties, including Thursgays at Side Bar and the men-only Fetish Ball at Saloon 1. On Sunday, the Key West Gay Pride Parade kicks off at 5 P.M., followed by the southernmost Beach Party at 7 P.M. Don’t miss the pre-parade drag brunch at Mangoes or the world-famous Tea Dance at Lateda after the parade. AquaPlex also hosts some great events throughout Pride, including the Rainbow Roast on Sunday evening.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

(July 1. prideinlondon.org)

London Pride is one of the most iconic events in Europe, attracting over 1 million spectators and featuring more than 300,000 participants. The parade, which takes place on July 1, starts from Baker Street and ends in Whitehall, with 200 community groups, companies, charities, and organizations taking part. The main stage, located in Trafalgar Square, hosts British and international acts and DJs, while other stages, such as the Dean Street Stage in Soho and the Out With The Family Rainbow Fete in Golden Square, offer a more diverse and family-friendly atmosphere. In addition, there’s plenty of circuit events, including the AS One Festival and the WE Party London, as well as the popular gay bars and clubs, such as Heaven, VFD, and Royal Vauxhall Tavern, which will host various parties throughout the weekend. The Big Pride Picnic in the Park takes place on July 2 at Vauxhall, featuring sports events, shows, and choirs.

NEW YORK CITY, USA

(June 23 – 25. nycpride.org)

New York City Pride is one of the world’s most renowned Pride events, attracting over two million attendees each year. The event’s highlight is the pride march, featuring colorful floats, music, and community groups. The Pride Rally, held on June 23rd, will focus on denouncing legislative attacks against LGBTQIA+ people. On June 24th, Planet Pride returns to the Brooklyn Mirage, featuring two signature parties, including RIO by TNW and WE Party by Madrid. Other must-see events include Teaze, Pride Island’s three-day festival featuring Kim Petras, and Pride Fest, an annual LGBT street fair held in Greenwich Village. The NYC Pride Parade on June 25th is not to be missed, starting at 25th Street and 5th Avenue and ending at 16th Street and 7th Avenue. Additional gay circuit events include DILF New York XL Pride Edition, Hustlaball New York Pride, and MEAT Underground Party, among others. Don’t miss this incredible celebration of love, acceptance, and activism!

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

(June 7 – 11. facebook.com/paradasp)

São Paulo, Brazil is home to the largest Pride Parade in the world, the São Paulo Gay Pride, which takes place every year on the Sunday after the Corpus Christi annual holiday. The parade route runs along Avenida Paulista and ends at Praça Roosevelt, with over 25 themed floats, called Trio elétricos, and festivities that continue late into the night. The São Paulo Gay Pride is a 5-day event with debates, plays, music concerts, dance performances, cultural fairs, street markets, and affiliate parties held over the weekend, such as the Ursound Club Bear Party and the 12 hour marathon party Guapo Fiesta at Sonora Garden. The best neighborhood to stay in is Jardin, home to great hotels, restaurants, gay bars, and clubs, including the Aloka Club, Danger Dance Club, and Bubu Lounge. Other gay-friendly neighborhoods include Frei Caneca/Consolação, Largo do Arouche/Centro, Pinheiros, and Bela Vista.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN

(October 22 – 29. taiwanpride.lgbt)

In October, Taipei will proudly host Taiwan Pride, the biggest gay event in the country, which is projected to bring in over 200,000 visitors from all over the world. This five-day event is highlighted by the Taipei Gay Pride Parade on the last Saturday of the month, celebrating its 21st anniversary in 2023. The parade starts at the town hall and proceeds through the streets of Taipei, with two groups of participants taking different routes. The official gay pride village in front of the town hall will feature live shows and performances throughout the day, and a big Post-Parade party that lasts well into the late evening. In addition, there’s the Formosa Pride Weekend Party, with 10,000 attendees, several international guest DJs, and lots of hot GoGos. Taipei itself is a vibrant and modern city, offering endless shopping, dining, and cultural opportunities. The city’s gay scene is also thriving, with over 20 gay bars and three gay mega clubs in the Red House District.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA

(August 3 – 6. vancouverpride.ca)

Vancouver is home to one of the largest pride festivals in North America, and it attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world. The Gay Village is the epicenter of the festivities, and hotels in the Davie Village area fill up quickly, so book early. The Pride Parade takes place on Sunday, August 6, and begins at Robson Street and Thurlow Street, winding its way through the historic LGBT community of West End before finishing at the Sunset Beach Pride Festival and Market. The festival is followed by the Davie Street Party, which is a highlight of Vancouver Pride Week. Other notable events include the East Side Pride and The Picnic in the Park at Stanley Park.

VALLETTA, MALTA

(September 7 – 17. europride2023.mt)

Malta, consistently ranked as the most LGBTQ+ friendly country in Europe by the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index, will be the host of this year’s Europride. The ten day event will take place along Malta’s gorgeous eastern coast and will feature a variety of cultural events, parties, festivals, conferences, fashion nights, and concerts, not to mention warm and sunny weather with average temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius. To start, there’s the Opening Ceremony, which will be a colorful, lively affair at the Valletta Pride Village. Additional events include the Pride Boat Party, the Pride Pool Party, and, of course, The Europride Parade on September 16th. The parade includes floats, dancers, street performers, and other attractions, including a humongous 82-foot Rainbow flag unveiled on Pride Day. There’s also the Pride Open Concert and its after party, as well as a variety of circuit parties hosted by Lollipop Malta and Michelangelo, Valletta’s premier gay club. For those looking to relax, Pride Around the Grand Harbour offers the opportunity to reserve a boat and sail the Mediterranean.

WASHINGTON, DC

(June 2 -11. capitalpride.org)

Join the excitement and celebration of Washington Pride 2023, a 10-day event filled with parties, events, and activities leading up to the Capital Pride Parade. The parade, with the theme of Peace, Love, Revolution,” starts on Saturday, June 10th. Other events include the Pride Block Party and the Capitol Sunset Dance Party. Enjoy a full day of entertainment, food, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors at the Annual Capital Pride Street Festival, located near the Capitol Building, and experience entertainment on three stages at the Capital Pride Concert, featuring international headliners and local and regional LGBTQ+ talent. Don’t miss the Dupont Dance Stage, located within the Dupont Beverage Garden, and the Monument Festival Stage, located on Constitution Avenue with the Washington Monument as the backdrop. Explore the gay bars and clubs located in Dupont Circle, Capitol Hill, and Columbia Heights, all within walking distance or a short taxi ride from Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 2023 INTERNATIONAL PRIDE CALENDAR

USA EVENT DATES WEBSITE Albany (Capital Pride) June 11 518capitalpride.com Albuquerque Pride June 5-10 abqpride.com Annapolis Pride June 3 annapolispride.org Asheville, NC (Blue Ridge Pride) Sept 30 blueridgepride.org Atlanta Oct 14-15 atlantapride.org Austin Pride Aug 12 austinpride.org Baltimore Pride June 19-25 baltimorepride.org Binghamton, NY June 12 binghamtonpride.org Birmingham, AL Sept 27-28 birminghampride.com Boulder, CO June 11 outboulder.org Boston, MA June 9-11 https://www.boston.com/things-to-do/events/boston-pride-parade-june-2023/ Boise, ID Sept. 8-10 boisepridefest.org Burlington (Pride Vermont) Sept 2 – 10 pridecentervt.org Charlotte Pride Aug 19-20 Charlottepride.org Charlston, SC June 24 charlestonpride.org Chattanooga Pride Sept 25 – Oct 2 chattanoogepride.com Chicago Pride Fest June 17-25 https://northalsted.com/pridefest/ Cincinnati Pride 24-Jun Cincinnatipride.org Cleveland (Pride in the CLE) 3-Jun lgbtcleveland.org Colorado Springs June 10-11 https://www.visitcos.com/events/annual/pikes-peak-pride-fest/ Columbus Pride Month June 1-24 stonewallcolumbus.org Dallas Pride June 3-4 Dallaspride.org Dayton Pride June 2-4 daytonlgbtcenter.org Denver Pride June 24-25 denverpride.org Detroit (Motor City Pride) June 10-11 motorcitypride.org Des Moines (Capital City Pride) June 9-11 capitalcitypride.org Duluth, MN 2-Sep perfectduluthday.com Flagstaff (Pride in the Pines) June 17 flagstaffpride.org Fort Luaderdale (Wilton Manors) June 17 stonewallpride.lgbt Fort Wayne, IN July 21-22 fwpride.org Grand Rapids, MI June 17 grpride.org Honolulu Pride Oct 21 https://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/honolulu-pride-2023/ Houston Pride June 24 pridehouston.org Indianapolis (Indy Pride) June 10 indypride.org Kansas City Pride June 9-11 kcpridealliance.org Key West Pride June 7-11 gaykeywestfl.com Knoxville (Blount County Pride) June 10 knoxpride.com Las Vegas Oct 6-7 lasvegaspride.org Lincoln, NE (Star City Pride) June 9 – 10 instagram.com/starcitypride Little Rock (Central Arkansas Pride) Oct 15 lrpride.com Lexington Pride June 24 lexpridefest.org Long Beach, CA August 4-6 longbeachpride.com Louisville (Kentuckiana Pride) June 17 kypride.com Los Angeles Pride June 9-11 lapride.org Memphis June 1-4 midsouthpride.org Miami Beach Pride April 1-16 miamibeachpride.com Middletown, Connecticut June 4 middletownpride.org Milwaukee Pridefest June 1-3 pridefest.com Myrtle Beach, SC awaiting dates pridemyrtlebeach.org Naples, FL June 10 naplespride.org Nashville Pride June 24-25 nashvillepride.org New Orleans (Southern Decadence) August 31-Sept 4 southerndecadece.org New York City (NYC Pride) June 1-30 (parade June 25) nycpride.org Omaha (Heartland Pride) July 15 heartlandpride.org Orlando Pride Oct 20 – 22 comeoutwithpride.org Pensacola, Fla May 25-29 Facebook.com/MemorialWeekendPensacola/ Phoenix Pride Oct 21-22 phoenixpride.org Pittsburgh Pride June 2-4 lgbtqpittsburgh.com Provincetown Pride June 2-4 ptown.org Portland Pride June 15-16 pridenw.org Providence (Rhode Island Pride) June 17 prideri.org Raleigh (OUT! Raleigh) June 24 outraleighpride.org Reno (Northern Nevada Pride) July 22 northernnevadapride.org Rochester, MN May 20 rochmnpride.org Sacramento, CA June 9-11 sacramentopride.org/ Saint Cloud, MN Sept 11-17 stcpride.org Saint Louis Pride June 24-25 pridestl.org Saint Petersburg June 1 stpetepride.org Salt Lake City June 1-4 utahpride.org Santa Fe pride June 24 hrasantafe.org Savannah Pride Oct 26-29 firstcitypridecenter.org San Antonio June 24 pridesanantonio.org San Diego Pride July 12-17 sdpride.org San Francisco Pride June 24-25 sfpride.org Saugatuck / Douglas, Michigan June 1-5 saugatuck.com/events/lgbtq/ Seattle Pride June 25 seattlepride.org Silicon Valley Pride Aug 21-27 svpride.org Springfield, IL May 20 springfieldpride.org Sonoma County June 2-4 sonomacountypride.org/ Toledo, OH August 18-20 toledopride.com Traverse City (Up North Pride) Sept 27 – Oct 1 upnorthpride.com Tulsa Pride June 23-25 okeq.org Twin City Pride (Minniapolis / St. Paul) June 23-25 tcpride.org Washington Pride (Capital Pride) June 2-11 capitalpride.org West Hollywood June 2-4 weho.org/community/weho-pride Wichita Pride June 24-25 wichitapride.org Winston Salem June 24 pridews.org INTERNATIONAL EVENT DATES WEBSITE Alberta, CA (Jasper) April 14-23 jasperpride.ca Amsterdam (Canal Pride) Aug 1 – Aug 6 pride.amsterdam Antwerp August 9-13 antwerppride.com Athens June 9-11 facebook.com/athenspride/ Banff, CA Oct 6 -15 banffpride.ca Barcelona July 14-15 pridebarcelona.org/en/ Belfast July 21-30 belfastpride.com Bangkok June 4 bangkokpride.org Bogota, Colombia June 29- July 2 facebook.com/mesaLGBTI Berlin (Christopher Street Day) July 20-23 csd-berlin.de/en/ Bilbao, SP June 15-18 bilbaobizkaiapride.com Brighton Aug 4-6 brighton-pride.org Brisbane, AU April 30 biggayday.com.au Brussels May 20 pride.be Budapest June 16 budapestpride.com/ Calgary, CA Aug 26 – Sept 4 calgarypride.ca Catania, Italy June 23-25 facebook.com/Cataniagaypride/ Curacao June 7-12 curacaopride.com Cologne, DE Jule 7-9 colognepride.de Copenhagen Aug 12-20 copenhagenpride.dk Dusseldorf, DE June 9-11 csd-d.de/de/ Dresden, DE June 8-10 csd-dresden.de/ Dublin June 24 dublinpride.ie Edinburgh, United Kingdom June 24 facebook.com/PrideEdinburgh/ Frankfurt July 14-16 csd-frankfurt.de Galway, IE Aug 7-13 galwaypride.ie Geneva June 9-11 instagram.com/genevapride2023 Glasgow, Scotland June 23 – 25 prideglasgow.com Gothenburg, Sweden June 5-11 westpride.se/en/eng/ Guadalajara, Mexico June 1-11 guadalajarapride.com Halifax Pride July 20-30 halifaxpride.com Hamburg Jul 29 – Aug 6 hamburg-pride.de Helsinki June 26 – Jul 2 pride.fi Ibiza June 9-17 facebook.com/ibizagaypride/ Lisbon June 17-25 ilga-portugal.pt/lisboapride/ Liverpool July 28-31 lcrpride.co.uk/prideinlpool/ London July 1 prideinlondon.org Luxembourg July 3 – 9 luxembourgpride.lu/ Lyon June 10 fierte.net Madrid June 23 – Jul 2 madridorgullo.com Manchester August 25 – 28 manchesterpride.com/ Mallorca June 23-29 http://benamics.com/ Malta Sept 7-17 maltapride.org Maspalomas, Gran Canaria May 4-14 maspalomaspride.com Medellin, Colombia June 20 – July 3 facebook.com/AlianzaLGBTI/ Mexico City June 23-25 facebook.com/MarchaLGBTCDMX/ Montreal Pride (Fiert dé Montreal) Aug 3-13 fiertemtl.com Munich June 10-25 csdmuenchen.de/en/ Naples June 26 – July 1 napolipride.org Oslo June 23 – Jul 1 oslopride.no Ottawa Aug 19-27 capitalpride.ca Palermo June 23-25 palermopride.it/ Paris June 25 gaypride.fr/ Playa Del Carmen June 22-26 facebook.com/PlayaPride/ Porto June 23-25 portopride.com Prague Aug 7-13 praguepride.cz/cs/ Puerto Rico June 1-4 discoverpuertorico.com/article/lgbtq-friendly-events-to-plan-your-trip-around Puerto Vallarta May 23-30 vallartapride.org Quebec City Pride Festival Sept 1-4 bonjourquebec.com Reykjavik Aug 8-13 hinsegindagar.is Rome June 9-11 romapride.it Rotterdam, NL June 1-11 rotterdam-pride.com/ Santiago, Chile June 23-25 movilh.cl São Paulo June 7 – 11 paradasp.org.br Salzburg, Austria Aug 28-Sep 3 gaysalzburg.at/events/pride-week-salzburg/ Seville, SP June 24 patroc.com Sitges, Spain June 14-18 gaysitgespride.com/ Stockholm July 31 – August 6 stockholmpride.org Strasbourg, France June 16-18 facebook.com/festigays Stuttgart July 14 – 30 stuttgart-pride.de Taiwan October 22 – 29 http://taiwanpride.lgbt Tel Aviv June 5 – 11 telavivpride.com Tokyo April 20 – 23 tokyorainbowpride.com/english/ Toronto Pride June 23-25 pridetoronto.com Torremolinos, Spain May 29-June 5 turismotorremolinos.es/en/discover/gaypride/ Valencia June 23-25 facebook.com/lambdavalencia Vancouver Pride August 6 vancouverpride.ca Victoria, CA Jun 29 – Jul 9 victoriapridesociety.org Vienna June 1-18 viennapride.at Winnipeg Pride May 26 – June 4 pridewinnipeg.com Zurich June 16-18 zurichpridefestival.ch

