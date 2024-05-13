Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Celebrate Disco and Diversity at Key West Pride 2024

by Our Editors
Key West Pride Parade

Kick-off Key West Pride with a luncheon reminiscing about contributions that ‘70s residents made to gay Key West and the ‘70s disco days on Wednesday, June 5.

Get down and boogie like it’s the 1970s at Key West Pride 2024.

The island’s LGBTQ+ community celebration takes place from Wednesday, June 5 through Sunday, June 9. This year’s theme is retro disco and is presented by the Key West Business Guild showcasing the all-inclusive “One Human Family” Key West philosophy.

Events include a disco bar crawl for costumed participants, daytime and sunset sailing excursions, film and drag performances, late-night dance parties, Pride’s classic street fair, and many other colorful happenings.

Kick-off Key West Pride with a luncheon reminiscing about contributions that ‘70s residents made to gay Key West and the ‘70s disco days on Wednesday, June 5. There will be a kick-off party set for 5:30 pm that evening which will transport visitors back in time to revisit the charm of the disco era and ignite their boogie fever at the Hard Rock Café on Duval Street. Afterward, make your way to the Island House Key West and splish splash into some clothing-optional fun for a Pride-Themed clothing-optional Pool Party. Tina Burner & Epiphany Get Paid featuring The Divas & the Aquanettes will be hosting the “Prouder Together” Charity Disco Ball at The Birdcage at 9 pm bringing the first day Pride festivities to a close.

“Pride Fest’s Taste the Rainbow Tour” hosted by Key West Food Tours will feature brunchy bites and tasty cocktails at 11 am the next morning. There will be four stops, four drinks, two food tastings, and two hours of Gayity. The “Tea on the Sea” floating tea dance and sunset sail staged by Fury Water Adventures will sail at 6 pm. Later in the day, support local bartenders and their mixology skills at the “Key West Local Bartender Competition” sponsored by Stoli. The entertaining event will take place at the Bourbon Street Pub starting at 9 pm.

Key West Pride Rainbow Flag

Set sail on the magnificent Argo Navis catamaran and enjoy a colorful lavish brunch on the water the following day. At noon, take part in the R U WET YET Pool Party at Alexander’s Guesthouse or SAUSAGE FEST POOL PARTY at Island House Key West.

Choose from a variety of festivities not to be missed during the evening including “We Love Our Allies Pride Party” at tutu-loving 22&Co, “I Feel Love: A Queer Disco Revue” at popular La Te Da, or if you’re into costume competitions put on your best ‘70s garb and enjoy a retro disco-themed party at Mangoes.

There will be a Snorkel Trip aboard Blu Q in the morning on Saturday, June 8 where you are free to wear as little clothing as you like. Later that day, the fun begins at 4 pm at the fabulous Pride “We Are Family” Street Fair & Dance Party on the 700-900 blocks of Key West’s famous Duval Street. The event will feature great live entertainment and dance music. Get your diamonds and glitter ready for a Glitter and Diamonds party at 22&Co and the Birdcage. Make sure to bring your best dance moves to the evening’s energetic dance party, and dance the night away.

Conclude your disco fever-filled weekend with a Key West Pride Drunken’ Drag Brunch at Mangoes at noon featuring fabulous drag queens. At 4 pm, participate in the HOT NAKED SUNDAY POOL PARTY at Island House Key West or a Pride Edition Disco Tea Dance at La Te Da before the big Key West Pride Parade event.

The all-welcome Key West Pride Parade celebrating the 70’s disco era will kick off at 5 pm on Sunday, June 9. The parade route will take place along most of Duval Street, exhibiting a 100-foot section of Key West’s famed 1.25-mile-long sea-to-sea rainbow flag created by the late Gilbert Baker in 2003. In the mood for some more fun? Wrap up your weekend and attend Drag Battle Royale where Crown & Anchor Divas join the Aquanettes at Aqua Key West. Drag Queen Karaoke will immediately follow the fun-filled event.

Celebrate “One Human Family” and Experience Key West Pride 2024.

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

