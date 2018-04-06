Five Fabulous Experiences In Key West!

Pack your bags for Key West! This LGBTQ playground provides visitors with some of the most unique and exciting things to do, see, and experience throughout the year. Here are five of our favorite annual events that make this island destination one of the most popular places for travelers from around the world.

Celebrate Pride—island style. Key West Pride is not just about the party, it also brings the entire community together to show off its long history of LGBTQ inclusivity. After all, the their motto is “One Human Family.” With a street fair, parade, and parties at some of the best bars and clubs, you’ll discover one of the most integrated and unique communities in the world. Show your Pride from June 6-10, 2018. www.keywestpride.org

The subtropic island of Key West might be hot, but temperatures are only rising in anticipation of Tropical Heat, a four day all-male, all-adult festival running from August 15-19, 2018 that’s filled with clothing-optional pool parties, not-to-miss drag shows, and the late-night happenings that have made Key West a go-to gay getaway in recent years. Hit the sizzling kick-off party at Big Ruby’s Resort, dance the night away at Aqua Nightclub, or lounge poolside at the Bourbon Street Pub. Complete with the beloved, long-standing tradition of gay bingo, and even a saloon Dungeon party, this Key West event is one-of-a-kind! www.tropicalheatkw.com

Thousands of women are expected to flock to Key West from September 5-9, 2018 for the annual Womenfest celebration. The popular festival for lesbians and their friends features activities ranging from snorkeling and water-sports excursions to high-energy late-night parties. Activities are designed to allow singles, couples, and groups of women to experience the atmosphere of openness and acceptance that has made Key West an internationally acclaimed lesbian and gay vacation destination. Womenfest’s entertainment highlights typically include comedy performances by top female comedians, gallery showings, film screenings, and musical offerings by award-winning singers and bands. www.womenfest.com

Key West Fantasy Fest

Jet to Key West this October for ten days of all-around whimsical fun during Fantasy Fest, an annual celebration of fetish, leather, and costumes in paradise. “Party like Adam and Eve” at the Garden of Eden, a clothing-optional rooftop kickoff party and don your most outrageous costume when people hit the streets for a night of amazing interactive fun. Also, don’t miss the pet parade where residents bring their pooches to the streets wearing some out of this world costumes. www.fantasyfest.com

New Year Celebration

Get your New Year’s Eve celebration on by heading down to the Bourbon Street Pub for their annual Shoe Drop Celebration. Each year, Key West’s first video bar hosts is a wild and crazy end to the year, while mistress of ceremony Sushi counts down the approach of the New Year with a fierce giant red heel that gives New York’s Times Square Ball a run for its money. It’s a night of drag performances, sexy gogo dancers by the Men of Bourbon, and tons of fun. Throw out the old and get into the new on December 31 in Key West! www.bourbonstpub.com