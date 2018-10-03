The Headdress Ball at Fantasy Fest, Key West

Key West’s ten-day celebration Fantasy Fest that spans October 19–28 [http://www.fantasyfest.com] presents the opportunity to enjoy the fall season poolside instead of inside. The festival was founded in 1979 by the Key West Business Guild, one of the United States’ oldest LGBTQ business organizations and, from there, has grown into Florida’s premier costume extravaganza, showcasing local businesses, restaurants, and bars during the two weekends leading up to Halloween.

If you’re looking for good costumed fun during the festival, then look no further than the annual Headdress Ball. The event celebrates its 36th year as part of the festival, combining a variety of entertainment and creative rivalry, and promises to dazzle audiences with contestants’ flamboyant and outrageous regalia.

More than 25 entrants will don headgear, ­many with feathers, sequins, unique accessories, and even moving parts, all competing for a $3,000 prize.

The fun doesn’t stop there though, as the lineup for the Headdress Ball includes master of ceremonies Tom Luna, DJ Rude Girl, and renowned drag queen Christopher Peterson. Between headdress performances, Broadway veteran Terri White and drag superstar Randy Roberts will offer entertainment to keep the party going.

The 36th annual Headdress Ball is set for Thursday, October 25 at the Key West Amphitheater with doors opening at 6:30 P.M. General admission tickets are $30 per person, with reserved tables for four starting at $250. To order tickets visit http://www.headdressballkeywest.com/tickets.html or, for more information on Key West and their other travel opportunities, visit http://bit.ly/2xIvzGv.