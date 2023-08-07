Womenfest in Key West is the Place to Be in September!

Pack your bags and get ready to celebrate at Key West Womenfest (September 6 -10), the hottest party for women in the Florida Keys!
Key West Womenfest offers a wide range of activities for those who want to socialize, feel comfortable being themselves, soak up some sun, then party and dance the night away. Since its introduction over 20 years ago, Key West Womenfest has grown to become the place for celebrating women. Everyone 21 and over is welcome to join in the festivities. Pack your bags for Key West this September and immerse yourself in what is called the hottest party for women in the Florida Keys!
Highlights of this year’s Key West Womenfest include:
9 pm — Womenfest Edition Drag Show @ Aqua. Stop by after the Welcome Party and hang with Key West’s very own, Aquanettes! Womenfest rates are $10 for Standing Room and $20 for table seating. If you would like a VIP booth (an additional $150 per booth) Booths hold up to 6 guests, and requires a reservation to hold. RSVP Here.
8 pm — Key West Womenfest presents an all welcome concert featuring Sarah Potenza & Tonya Boyd-Cannon at Key West Theater! Sarah Potenza is a critically acclaimed singer and songwriter. She competed on NBC’s The Voice, and America’s Got Talent. In 2021 her rendition of “Worthy” off her sophomore album “Road to Rome” hit number one on the iTunes Blues Charts. The album received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Billboard, American Songwriter, and NPR. “Potenza is to the blues what Adele is to pop” – Rolling Stone Magazine . Tonya Boyd-Cannon is a Louisiana-raised singer-songwriter who radiates confidence and passion. Her sound puts vibe front and center ebbing and flowing from heart-wrenching ballads, to jazz, funk, rock, gospel, and everything in between. Tonya’s career has seen her release many singles, collaborations, EPs, and full-lengths, all of which have received significant praise from media and critics alike. She was crowned winner of ‘Budweiser’s: Battle for the Crown’ contest and ranked in the Top 20 on NBC’s’ The Voice. Special guest, Marjory Lee is a South Carolina bred independent artist-songwriter. Her versatility combines the Southern roots and charm of South Carolina, the musicality of Nashville, and fun-loving “Key Weirdness” of Key West. Her artistic paradox baffles the senses with her striking vocals like the fiery sounds of Gladys Knight and Amy Winehouse and her light-hearted, often witty presence. It’s easily recognizable the way she has somehow woven her life experiences into her sound and live performances, naturally connecting her with any crowd. Doors open at 7:00 PM, show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available HERE!
Sunday, September 10
12 pm — Celebrate Key West Style! Mangoes Sunday Drag Brunch Show has been voted the Top 10 Drag Brunch Show in the USA. VIP tickets & General Admission tickets include: a fabulous show with incredible Drag Queens, a live DJ, amazing entertainers, and bottomless mimosas. Mangoes offers a special a la carte brunch menu with delicious brunch specials available. Stay for the After Party to get your picture taken with our beautiful drag queens and keep dancing to DJ Jeff’s tunes. A portion of each ticket sold will go to our nonprofit partner for this month.
THIS IS A 21+ EVENT. NO REFUNDS. DOUBLE CHECK THE DATE BEFORE YOU CLICK PURCHASE (Purchase your tickets HERE).
4 pm — The Original Tea Dance, a Key West Tradition. The last dance to close out Womenfest 2023 @La Te Da featuring DJ Rude Girl.