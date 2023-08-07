Womenfest in Key West is the Place to Be in September!

Pack your bags and get ready to celebrate at Key West Womenfest (September 6 -10), the hottest party for women in the Florida Keys!

Key West Womenfest offers a wide range of activities for those who want to socialize, feel comfortable being themselves, soak up some sun, then party and dance the night away. Since its introduction over 20 years ago, Key West Womenfest has grown to become the place for celebrating women. Everyone 21 and over is welcome to join in the festivities. Pack your bags for Key West this September and immerse yourself in what is called the hottest party for women in the Florida Keys!

Highlights of this year’s Key West Womenfest include:

Wednesday, September 6 6-8 pm — The official Welcome Party with local songstress Marjory Lee @ Alexander’s Guesthouse (the host hotel). Come out to mix & mingle, meet new faces, or reconnect with familiar faces! Enjoy open bar and small bites, and live music!

9 pm — Womenfest Edition Drag Show @ Aqua. Stop by after the Welcome Party and hang with Key West’s very own, Aquanettes! Womenfest rates are $10 for Standing Room and $20 for table seating. If you would like a VIP booth (an additional $150 per booth) Booths hold up to 6 guests, and requires a reservation to hold. RSVP Here.

Thursday, September 7 6:30 pm — Argo Navis presents the annual Womenfest Sunset Sail, hosted in conjunction with the Key West Business Guild, is part of a 5-day island wide celebration of women worldwide! Join us for 2 hours of sailing the magical green waters where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Gulf of Mexico. Combine this with delicious food & drink, tropical breezes and the soothing sound of wind and waves as the sun sinks into the horizon, leaving us with a glorious show of color in the sky. For this event you will also be treated to the soothing sounds of Jessica Wachs Duo. Your sail is just $99 and a percentage from every ticket purchased is donated back to the Business Guild to assist with future Womenfest events. Tickets may be purchased by calling (305) 509-1771 or online at or online at svargonavis.com . Your trip includes Florida craft beers, premium wines, Argo’s select cocktails, and several non-alcoholic choices. Appetizers include gourmet cheeses, locally baked breads, charcuterie, bean-to-bar chocolates, and other delicious treats chosen and prepared for you by our crew. Key West sunsets always deliver, and we have the best front row seats! Check-in at 6:00 pm.

Friday, September 8

11 am — Clothing optional Sandbar Snorkel trip on the Blu Q. Set sail on the Blu Q Catamaran to one of many remote reefs off the Florida National Marine Sanctuary for snorkeling with tropical fish and various marine life. Afterward, you are taken to a secluded sandbar where you can swim, or just relax in the crystal clear waters of the Keys. Book HERE! — Clothing optional Sandbar Snorkel trip on theet sail on the Blu Q Catamaran to one of many remote reefs off the Florida National Marine Sanctuary for snorkeling with tropical fish and various marine life. Afterward, you are taken to a secluded sandbar where you can swim, or just relax in the crystal clear waters of the Keys. Book

9 pm-2 am — DJ Blondie returns for the “50 Shades of Pink” Dance Party @ Mangoes . Entry is just $20 per person – includes entry and your first drink. Pink attire encouraged! Tickets are now available returns for theDance Party. Entry is just $20 per person – includes entry and your first drink.Tickets are now available HERE

Saturday, September 9

12-3 pm — “Kat’s Are you Wet Pool Party” @ Alexander’s Guesthouse with guest DJ. We have a special pool party lined up for you ladies! Kat D. is BACK! She will be joined by guest DJ Erica to offer you the latest hits along with drink specials, complimentary food, games, and prizes!

8 pm — Key West Womenfest presents an all welcome concert featuring Sarah Potenza & Tonya Boyd-Cannon at Key West Theater! Sarah Potenza is a critically acclaimed singer and songwriter. She competed on NBC’s The Voice, and America’s Got Talent. In 2021 her rendition of “Worthy” off her sophomore album “Road to Rome” hit number one on the iTunes Blues Charts. The album received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Billboard, American Songwriter, and NPR. “Potenza is to the blues what Adele is to pop” – Rolling Stone Magazine . Tonya Boyd-Cannon is a Louisiana-raised singer-songwriter who radiates confidence and passion. Her sound puts vibe front and center ebbing and flowing from heart-wrenching ballads, to jazz, funk, rock, gospel, and everything in between. Tonya’s career has seen her release many singles, collaborations, EPs, and full-lengths, all of which have received significant praise from media and critics alike. She was crowned winner of ‘Budweiser’s: Battle for the Crown’ contest and ranked in the Top 20 on NBC’s’ The Voice. Special guest, Marjory Lee is a South Carolina bred independent artist-songwriter. Her versatility combines the Southern roots and charm of South Carolina, the musicality of Nashville, and fun-loving “Key Weirdness” of Key West. Her artistic paradox baffles the senses with her striking vocals like the fiery sounds of Gladys Knight and Amy Winehouse and her light-hearted, often witty presence. It’s easily recognizable the way she has somehow woven her life experiences into her sound and live performances, naturally connecting her with any crowd. Doors open at 7:00 PM, show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available HERE!

Sunday, September 10

12 pm — Celebrate Key West Style! Mangoes Sunday Drag Brunch Show has been voted the Top 10 Drag Brunch Show in the USA. VIP tickets & General Admission tickets include: a fabulous show with incredible Drag Queens, a live DJ, amazing entertainers, and bottomless mimosas. Mangoes offers a special a la carte brunch menu with delicious brunch specials available. Stay for the After Party to get your picture taken with our beautiful drag queens and keep dancing to DJ Jeff’s tunes. A portion of each ticket sold will go to our nonprofit partner for this month.

THIS IS A 21+ EVENT. NO REFUNDS. DOUBLE CHECK THE DATE BEFORE YOU CLICK PURCHASE (Purchase your tickets HERE).

4 pm — The Original Tea Dance, a Key West Tradition. The last dance to close out Womenfest 2023 @La Te Da featuring DJ Rude Girl.

For the full list of Key West Womenfest events, click here.

