Greater Fort Lauderdale’s Carefree Vibe

Embrace the carefree vibe of Greater Fort Lauderdale, and it’ll embrace you right back. Whether it’s kicking back in flip flops or slipping on your dancing shoes, you’ll find this city by the sea knows how to make you feel right at home. And with hundreds of gay-owned establishments including hotels and guesthouses, bars, clubs and restaurants, it’s pretty clear why this is one of the most popular destinations nationwide for gay, lesbian and transgender travellers.

With so much water, it’s perfectly acceptable to get dirty

Water is the defining element of Greater Fort Lauderdale. A 300-mile ribbon of waterways winds throughout, lined with lush palm trees, exquisite homes and, of course, yachts. If you prefer to marvel at the beauty beneath the sea, dozens of dive operators offer excursions for all levels. Explore the colorful sea life at over 100 wrecks and reefs, accessible by boat or walk in from the beach.

Get your culture on

Head downtown and stroll the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District, home of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Florida Grand Opera and NSU Art Museum. Turn up the dial on style with shopping from Las Olas Boulevard to The Galleria to the Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills. Fabulous fashions by Prada, Gucci, Versace, Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, Last Call Neiman Marcus, Barney’s New York, Off Saks await.

Underground Lauderdale

Shhhh…. here’s an underground/indie rock music hub secret — the local music is a melting pot of music genres that jam at warehouse venues in F.A.T. Village (Flagler Arts and Technology), Revolution Live (film site of Rock of Ages), Hard Rock Live, BB&T Center and several underground lounges.

Play hard, rest easy

From beachfront resort spas to intimate and comfortable Superior Small Lodgings, Greater Fort Lauderdale offers a variety of quality accommodations. The Lauderdale Luxe Collection, a designation of fine hotels – such as the The Atlantic Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, W Fort Lauderdale and the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort – offers seamless service, extraordinary amenities and sophisticated surroundings. Check out www.sunny.org/luxe

All families rule in Greater Fort Lauderdale

Families love the low-key beach atmosphere found here. Bring the kids and enjoy hours under the warm embrace of the sun. Free fun for little ones, relaxing for parents — what could be better? Add that to a unique animal adventure like a Florida Everglades airboat ride, Alligator Tours or Flamingo Gardens, and you’ve got the makings of a fabulous family vacation.

Equal parts fun, safety and acceptance

With a diverse, welcoming atmosphere, Greater Fort Lauderdale prides itself on being an inclusive and safe destination for Transgender visitors here for business or pleasure. In fact, Broward County is one of the most progressive counties in Florida and a leader in Transgender rights. These sunny shores are also home to the 27th Annual Southern Comfort Conference, Sept 14 – 16, 2017.

Let’s play

Enjoy paradise in this sun-kissed tropical getaway offering a rainbow of activities for every colorful side of you. Visit sunny.org/lgbt and plan your beach getaway.