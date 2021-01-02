New Interactive Van Gogh Exhibit to Open in Chicago and San Francisco

Vincent Van Gogh and his stunning works of art, including Starry Night, At Eternity’s Gate, and The Harvest, along with his various self-portraits are viewed in museums around the world, taught to schoolchildren everywhere, and are beloved and cherished as integral parts of history.

Now, Art lovers can quite literally step inside Van Gogh’s most famous paintings thanks to a new exhibit, Immersive Van Gogh. After premiering in Toronto, the exhibit was met with rave reviews and is now heading for The United States. On February 11, 2021, the show will premiere in Chicago, followed by San Francisco on March 18th.

In the exhibit, visitors step into a massive gallery filled with enormous, crisp, high-definition projections of Van Gogh’s most famous works. Throughout the hour-long program, various types of music play to accompany each piece. The soundtrack spans everything from classical, to light EDM, and pianists. It’s sure to be Van Gogh like you’ve never experienced him before.

ImmersiveArt Space Co-Producer Corey Ross stated,

“Immersive Van Gogh is a new way of encountering art, as it quite literally surrounds viewers on all sides with the brilliant work of one of the greatest painters of all time. Both connoisseurs and new admirers of Van Gogh’s work are guaranteed a breathtaking perspective on the influential artist’s oeuvre. Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation, and some of the finest works of art ever created, Immersive Van Gogh is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before.”

The exhibition is designed for safety, ensuring social distancing, and requiring masks for visitors. The US premiere of Immersive Van Gogh will take place at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Chicago on February 11, 2021. The show will then make its west coast premiere in San Fransisco at SVN West on March 18th. Presale tickets are currently on sale.

