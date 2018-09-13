Behind the Scenes at PASSPORT’s Fall Fashion shoot with some of Broadway’s brightest stars including the ever-popular Alan Cumming and Andy Karl of Pretty Woman. Broadway’s Leading Men — Do Fall Fashion was last modified: September 12th, 2018 by millawynn alan cummingAndy KarlBroadway's Leading MenFall Fashion Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest previous post Exploring LGBTQ Louisville, KY You may also like Join Provincetown restaurant owners Rob and Loic a… February 19, 2018 Exploring the Cultural Side of Los Angeles February 13, 2018 The Gay Wine Train, Napa Valley — Video April 24, 2017 Discover Life In The Palm Beaches July 7, 2017 Unique Getaways: Vitambi Springs February 14, 2018 The Most Famous Farm-Fresh Brunch in Las Vegas August 27, 2016 Viernes Culturales — Cultural Fridays on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, Miami June 26, 2017