Tales From A Twitch Streamer

“DataDave” Cherry, a member of the Twitch Rainbow Arcade, attended the 11th Annual International Gay Polo Tournament at the invitation of PASSPORT Magazine and LEXUS. It was held at the International Polo Club in Wellington, Florida near Palm Beach. During the weekend it became clear that there is a strong affinity between the missions of both the Rainbow Arcade and GPL.

About The Rainbow Arcade

The Rainbow Arcade is a team of LGBTQIA+ content creators dedicated to building inclusive, safe, and welcoming communities on Twitch and in the greater gaming community. LGBTQIA+ content creators still need to fight for a seat at the table. Because of this, it is the Rainbow Arcade’s mission to ensure that LGBTQIA+ voices are heard in gaming and beyond, while also providing communities for viewers to feel seen, safe, and respected.

Discover more about the Rainbow Arcade and Twitch Here: https://rainbowarcade.tv/index.html

About The Gay Polo League

The Gay Polo League (GPL) is the only LGBTQ polo organization in the world. GPL is dedicated to producing high-end LGBTQ polo events and experiences with a joie-de-vivre, a lighthearted enjoyment of the sport and community – yet GPL is very serious when it comes to competition and making a difference! GPL is changing perceptions in the LGBTQ community, athletics and society at large one chukker at a time.

Discover More About GPL here: https://gaypolo.com

About The Video Production

Freddy Rodriguez . . . Director/DP/Editor

Monica Lopez . . . Producer

Don Tuthill . . . Executive Producer

Production Facilities: 66 Films, Inc

Very Special Thanks to Lexus and their agency team at Walton Isaacson

