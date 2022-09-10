Experience The Land of Fire & Ice — Iceland

Iceland is a year-round destination with lots to do, and numerous tour options, from stunning glacial lagoons to viewing the Aurora Borealis.

Take a flight to the natural wonders of Reykjanes Peninsula and experience the Iceland Volcano Adventure. The latest volcanic eruption provided amazing opportunity for visitors. Just a two-hour hike to the site, there will be a guided tour to the area operated by Reykjavík Excursions. For a refresher on the 2021 eruption, join local photographer Ása Steinars as she documents her trip of the Active Volcano & Blue Lagoon:

Get your flashlight and protective helmet ready because The Lava Tunnel tour is one of the hottest. You’ll discover the inner workings of a volcanic eruption, as the tunnel walls showcase an extraordinary array of colors created by the rock’s variety of minerals. Scenes from the Anthony Hopkins-starring film ‘Noah’ were filmed in this hot spot. There are also Lava Horseback Rides that are available for beginners and experienced riders alike. Don’t miss out on taking a ride on the lava side with a magnificent and friendly Icelandic horse.

Iceland is a year-round destination with lots to do, and numerous tour options, from stunning glacial lagoons to viewing the aurora borealis. The winter months bring in their own kind of Icelandic magic and are the best time to venture out into Icelandic nature to scope out the northern lights. Afterwards, soak and relax in the warm. milky blue waters of the Blue Lagoon, made even more wondrous when it’s snowing outside. Don’t forget to add in the festivals, cultural events, and nightlife of Reykjavík that will make for an even more fantastic getaway to Iceland.

Another popular tour is The Golden Circle Tour during which you’ll experience water and steam spouting into the sky from geysers, and be able to stand in awe of the wonderful Gullfoss Waterfall. For some much-needed relaxation time, Laugarvatn Fontana Geothermal Spa & Wellness center (https://www.fontana.is) includes three geothermally heated baths, a sauna, a warm sand beach, and access to the pristine waters of Laugarvatn. A visit to the open-air baths also gives you the opportunity to experience the beautiful countryside with mountains, lakes, and lava fields.

Did you know that there are around 23 species of whales found in Icelandic waters? The best time to see whales in Iceland is from April until September. There’s also a chance to see a variety of seabirds, including puffins, gannets, gulls, and arctic terns. From April to mid-August is when Puffin season is in full swing in Iceland.

For LGBTQ+ visitors, as well as their families and friends, Icelandair celebrates diversity and equality during the month of August with their “Pride Flight,” where the cabin crew and pilots are all proud members or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. “At Icelandair, we are proud to be part of a community that values and supports equality. We are happy to partner with Reykjavík Pride to transport special guests to the event,” states Icelandair. Being one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly countries, Iceland celebrates diversity and inclusion the whole year round.

The USA Gateways Icelandair serves year-round include Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK & Newark), Seattle, and Washington, DC. During certain months of the year, Icelandair also serves Denver and Minneapolis. All flights lead to Keflavík Airport, also known as Reykjavík-Keflavík Aiport, and there are connections to Akureyri (North Iceland), Egilsstaðir (East Iceland), and Ísafjörður (Westfjords).

Fly the Icelandic way and book your trip on Icelandair: https://www.icelandair.com/

