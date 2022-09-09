Traveling The World in a Cocktail Shaker

Are you a curious drinker with a taste for adventure, or a cocktail enthusiast looking for inspiration for your next dinner party?

Then we’re happy to say you’ve arrived at your destination. If you’re longing to experience places you’ve never been to before, or want to share a taste from some of your favorite counties, then we have five signature cocktails from around the globe for you to make at home and share with your family and friends.

Brazil: The Caipirinha

Let’s start in Brazil. This is a holiday destination for adventurers, for those who crave the lively nightlife of Rio de Janeiro. and for the sun-chasers who enjoy the beach. If a balmy night in Brazil is your idea of a good time, then it’s time for a caipirinha. This zesty drink is Brazil’s national cocktail, and if you’ve ever tasted one, you’ll understand why. Made with real limes, sugar, and cachaça (a rum distilled from fermented sugar cane juice), it’s a refreshing drink that, when combined with ice, will shake off the heat and take you back to the beaches of Brazil. It’s a cocktail with as much zest for life as the people of this vibrant country.

Italy: The Negroni

This slow sipper is massively popular in Italy, and now it has taken the world by storm. In fact, it’s so famous that it has a whole week dedicated to it. But before we get into it, we have to give a little nod to the Americano cocktail. This is Negroni’s predecessor. Made with Campari and sweet vermouth, it’s similar to the Negroni, but the addition of soda water makes it a little less potent. Now back to one of Italy’s greatest hits. There are quite a few stories about where the Negroni originated. Our favorite? Picture this: it’s the early 20th century, and a young Italian gentleman is traveling to America. His name is Count Camillo Negroni. Go ahead and make him as handsome and ripped as you like—it’s your adventure, after all. On arrival, he starts hanging out with the wrong crowd, gets into gambling, and loses all his money. He starts working on ranches, and he does so brilliantly, becoming a bit of a no-nonsense cowboy. Eventually, he returns to Italy. One day in a bar in Florence, he orders an Americano with no soda and added gin, and the Negroni is born. To make a Negroni fit for an Italian Cowboy, you will need equal parts Campari, Cinzano Rosso, gin, and a twist of orange to garnish. Taste wise, you should expect a bitter and refreshing cocktail that, although quite strong, is very (very) easy to drink. Saluti!

England: The Dubonnet

What’s not to love about England? It boasts some of the world’s best music festivals. You can easily disappear into the peacefulness of the vast countryside, or into the hustle and bustle of London’s nightlife. It’s also an art lover’s dream destination and a historian’s ultimate fantasy. If you’re yearning for England, it seems fitting that you make The Dubonnet. Rumor has it Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed one every evening before dinner. To make one, the first thing you’ll need is Dubonnet. If you don’t have any, substitute it with Vermouth Rosso. The second ingredient needed is gin, and we suggest you try a classic London dry gin like Bulldog. Once you have these ingredients, add it to ice and stir until icy cold, then strain it into a coupe or martini glass. Finally, garnish with a lemon peel to add a touch of color and fragrance. As Queen Elizabeth once said: ‘Let us not take ourselves too seriously.”

France: Kir Royale

While we’re keeping it classy, parle some Francais and make a Kir Royale cocktail: a sparkly drink with lovely, sweet berry notes. With just two ingredients, it is effortless and simple to create While it makes sense that one of the most famous French cocktails contains champagne, heed our warning: If you’re making this and you call it a Kir Royale, make sure you use actual champagne. The alternative is known as a Kir Imperial, and this version calls for sparkling wine. To add some joie de vivre to your evening, pour creme de cassis into a flute and top it off with your favorite dry champagne. Finish it off with a lemon peel twist, and voila! Sophisticated, delicious, and very French.

Mexico: Paloma

If you’ve ever been to Mexico and did it the right way, you’ll know that it is an unforgettable experience. From the friendly people, the incredible tropical beaches, lush jungles, and rugged mountains to the hot desert landscapes and the food. Oh, the food! The fire-in-your-mouth kind that needs to be washed down by a decent, cold drink. While many believe the Margarita to be Mexico’s most famous cocktail, they might be surprised to learn that the Paloma recently became the country’s number one drink. To get in on the action and make a Paloma, you’ll combine fresh grapefruit juice, tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar, and soda water. It is served in a highball glass rimmed with salt and filled with ice, and goes brilliantly with spicy food. Serve these on Taco Tuesday to calm burning mouths and to get the fiesta started. This is a drink and an experience you’ll want to share with your very best travel-thirsty amigos.

