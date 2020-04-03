50 Fabulous Cocktail Recipes For Your Next Party

What are people doing to relax during the coronavirus quarantines? They’re drinking and hosting virtual cocktail parties with friends and loved ones on places like Zoom and Facebook Watch! And we are here to see to it that you don’t run out of recipes or ideas!

Join us as we travel from the East Coast to the West Coast and Hawaii to Alaska in search of the best cocktails in the USA. Each of this country’s 50 states is home to amazing art, culture, history, and libations. So join us in a drink or two, and then feel to create these signature cocktails at home for your family and friends. Bottom’s up!

Alabama: The Alabama Slammer



Like its namesake suggests, the Alabama Slammer is said to have been born at the University of Alabama in the 1970s and has since become the go to drink at the Universities Crimson Tide tail gate party. Recipes may differ among party goers but the most common version blends Southern Comfort with amaretto, sloe gin, and orange juice. Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake, strain into a highball glass over fresh ice, and garnish with an orange wheel.

1 oz Southern Comfort

1 oz Sloe gin

1 oz Amaretto

2 oz Fresh orange juice

Alaska: Smoked Salmon Bloody Mary

If you order a Bloody Mary up in Alaska you might be in for a surprise when you find out how they put their own special spin on this classic cocktail. Smoked Salmon Bloody Mary’s are Alaskan’s go to hangover cure. They are made possible by adding Alaska Distillery’s smoked salmon flavored vodka. Mix it in with the rest of the ingredients before pouring into a glass full of ice cubes, and garnish with celery stalk.

8 oz V-8 juice

1 to 3 dashes Tabasco

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

Pinch of sugar

Pinch of salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 shot Smoked Salmon Vodka

1 stalk celery

Arizona: Tequila Sunrise

The original Tequila Sunrise was said to be invented for the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in the 1930s in Phoenix, Arizona. The original Biltmore recipe consists of a mix of tequila, crème de cassis, lime juice and soda water. Ingredients are combined over ice and toped with soda, then an orange is used to garnish the top. The recipe has been tweaked over the years and attributed to different cities, but the original recipe is still used in bars across Phoenix.

1-1/4 oz high quality tequila (white or silver)

3/4 oz Crème de Cassis

Fresh Lime juice from 2 slices

Club soda

Orange slice

Arkansas: Arkansas Razorback

This popular cocktail shares its name with the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. Football is a way of life in Arkansas, so you can be sure to find this drink at any tailgate party. Ingredients are mixed into a cocktail shaker with ice till frothy before being strained into an old fashioned glass.

1/2 oz Vodka

1/2 oz Amaretto

1/2 oz Coffee liqueur

1/2 oz Spiced rum

California: The Mai Tai

The ever popular rum cocktail the Mai Tai is said to have been created first by a man named Victor “Trader Vic” Buergon at his Polynesian style restaurant in Oakland, California in the 1940s. While the drink can be found across the country in any tiki-themed restaurant or bar it still remains as one of the top drinks in California. To make, add the white rum, curaçao, lime juice, and orgeat into a shaker with crushed ice and shake lightly. Then pour into an old fashioned glass before adding the dark rum over the top. Finally garnish with a lime wheel, a mint sprig, and a slice of pineapple.

1 1/2 oz White rum

3/4 oz Orange curaçao

3/4 oz Fresh lime juice

1/2 oz Orgeat

1/2 oz Dark rum

1 Lime wheel

Mint sprig

Pineapple slice

Colorado: The Colorado Bulldog

So what makes the Colorado Bulldog and a classic White Russian different? Well the people of Colorado like to add a little fizz to their drink by cutting the cream with cola, giving it a bubbly feeling when going down. It is said that the name of this drink was derived from Peanuts, an English bulldog and the original Colorado State University mascot, before they changed it to the Aggie Rams. To make you pour the vodka and coffee liqueur in an old fashioned glass filled with ice. Add equal amounts of milk or cream and cola then stir well. Be careful though, the cream and cola can create a lot of fizz so pour slowly.

1 oz Vodka

1 oz​ Coffee liqueur

2​ oz ​Cream (or milk)

2​ oz ​Cola

Connecticut: Dark ’N Stormy

The Dark ‘N Stormy may have originated in Bermuda, but every bartender in Connecticut can make it with their eyes closed. It is one of the most popular drinks ordered in the state. Whether it’s needed to keep cool during the sticky summer or comfort you during the snowy winters it is the unofficial state drink. The recipe is a simple mix of two ingredients, dark rum (or the ‘dark’) and and ginger beer (or the ‘stormy’) and then often garnished with a lime wedge.

2 oz Dark rum

5 oz Ginger beer

Lime wedge

Delaware: Orange Crush

The Orange Crush Cocktail has become a staple of Delaware beaches. Every bar up and down the shore serves them on hot summer days. While each bar has its own variation of the drink, it is agreed by everyone that it’s the best way to get your vitamin C. The most common recipes pour all the ingredients into cocktail mixer, shake well, then strain them into a glass filled with ice. To finish it’s garnished with, of course, a slice of orange.

2 Juiced oranges

1.5 oz Vodka

1 oz Orange liquor

Splash of Sprite

Orange slice

Florida: The Rum Runner

The story of the invention of the Rum Runner goes that in the 1950s the head bartender at Holiday Isle Tiki Bar in Islamorada, Florida was forced to get rid of all the old alcohol in stock. So he poured all the ingredients into an ice filled cocktail shaker and strained into an ice filled hurricane glass. Thus the Rum Runner was created and has been enjoyed in the hot Floridian weather since.

1 oz Lime juice

1 oz Orange juice

1 oz Unsweetened pineapple juice

1 oz Banana liqueur

1 oz White rum

1 oz Dark rum

1/2 oz Chambord

1/2 oz Grenadine

Georgia: Scarlett O’Hara

This sweet drink is just like the Gone with the Wind character it’s named after, a classic southern creation. The Scarlett O’Hara has been served in bars around Georgia since its creation in 1936, the same year as the books’ publication. The drink uses the unofficial drink of the south, Southern Comfort, and tart lime juice to balance out the sweet peach flavor. The two ingredients are poured into a glass, filled with ice, and finished with cranberry juice before being garnished with a lime wedge.

2 oz Southern Comfort

Dash of Lime juice

6 oz Cranberry juice

Lime Wedge

Hawaii: The Blue Hawaiian What is better to drink in the beautiful state of Hawaii than a Blue Hawaiian? The answer is nothing. It was first created at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki by their legendary head bartender, Harry Yee in 1957. Since then it remains one of the perfect tropical drinks. There are a number of ways to make the Blue Hawaiian, but the simplest is by combing the ingredients in a shaker with ice and pouring into a hurricane glass. The other most popular way is to combine the ingredients along with ice in a blender for a few seconds to make a frozen treat. 1 oz Blue Curacao 1 oz White rum 3 oz pineapple juice 1 oz Sweetened coconut cream Idaho: Vandal Mule When you think of Idaho the first thing that comes to mind might just be potatoes. So trying a cocktail with potato vodka is a must in Idaho. The Vandal Mule is a recipe using Idaho’s very own 44º North Idaho Potato Vodka. The recipe calls for the ingredients to be combined and then strained into a copper mug or old fashioned glass over rocks. Finish it off by garnishing with mint. It’s similar to the classic Moscow Mule but what makes this cocktail special is the home grown potato vodka. 2 oz North Idaho Potato vodka 1 oz Lime juice 2 oz Ginger beer Illinois: Irish Coffee St. Patricks Day might be the biggest holiday in Chicago, Illinois, so it is no surprise you can find some of the best Irish Coffee in the country here. A hot cup is just the thing to get through the cold winter. The best recipes start by warming your glass with boiling water for five seconds. After pouring the water out add brown sugar and Irish whiskey into the glass. Then fill the glass with coffee and stir well. Make sure to leave some room on top to add whipped cream. A trick is to pour the whipped cream over the back of a spoon so that it floats nicely on the top of the drink. 1 1/2 oz Irish whiskey 6 oz hot coffee 1/4 cup whipped cream 1 tsp brown sugar Indiana: Sidecar Thousands of people flock to Indiana every year for the Indy 500 races so it is only natural for Indiana’s cocktail to be the Sidecar, a classic drink that anyone can enjoy while watching the exciting event. The recipe is simple, first coat the rim of the glass with sugar and set aside. Then add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice before straining over the glass. Finally garnish it with an orange twist and your ready to go. 1 1/2 oz Cognac 3/4 oz Cointreau 3/4 oz Lemon juice 2 tbsp Sugar 1 Orange slice Iowa: The Iowa Sunrise It is said that on a chilly morning in Iowa, at just the right moment, you can see the most beautiful sunrises over the corn fields. These colors are reflected in the Iowa Sunrise if made just right. The key ingredient to give it its color and sweet flavor is strawberry simple syrup. To make the syrup you combine sugar, water, and strawberries in a small saucepan over high heat. As it comes to a boil mash the strawberries and let simmer for about 30 second. After letting the syrup cool completely, strain through a fine mesh sieve to remove the seeds. You can then add the syrup with rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and ice in a shaker and shake well. Pour the mixture into a glass and top off with club soda and garnish with an orange slice. Strawberry simple syrup 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/2 cup water 3 to 4 strawberries Iowa Sunrise 2 oz Spiced rum 1/2 oz Strawberry simple syrup Juice from 1/2 an orange 1 1/2 oz Pineapple juice 2 oz Club soda Kansas: The Amelia Earhart Did you know that Kansas is the birthplace of Amelia Earhart, the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic? This makes it the perfect place for the Amelia Earhart cocktail to be found as well. Both the woman and the drink have a bold, yet classy personality. To make, muddle blackberries and sugar in a cocktail shaker before adding vodka, St. Germain, lemon juice, and a scoop of ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled glass that’s rim has been coated with lemon and sugar. The final touch is to add a mint sprig to garnish. 5 fresh blackberries 1 tsp Sugar 1 3/4 oz Vodka 1 oz St. Germain 1 oz Lemon juice 2 tbsp Fine sugar Mint Sprig Kentucky: The Mint Julep During the Kentucky Derby the most popular served drink is the Mint Julep. Each year almost 120,000 Mint Juleps are served over the two day event at Churchill Downs Racetrack. It is a refreshing drink to have in the hot Kentucky sun while watching the races. In a Julep cup or rocks glass you lightly muddle the mint and syrup. Then add the bourbon and pack it tightly with crushed ice and stir until the cup has a nice frosted look on the outside. Finally top with a bit more crushed ice and garnish with a mint sprig and the optional few drops of bitters. 1/4 oz Simple syrup 8 Mint leaves 2 oz Bourbon Mint sprig Optional few drops of bitters Louisiana: The Sazerac Since 2008 the Louisiana Legislature has proclaimed the Sazerac as the official drink of Louisiana’s biggest city, New Orleans. This was a no brainer in the city that has been known for its speakeasies since the Prohibition era. To this day it is one of the booziest places in the country and thousands of people enjoy a Sazerac during Mardi Gras while walking down Bourbon Street. To make one just like a bar in the Big Easy you rinse a chilled rocks glass with absinthe, coating each side before discarding any excess. In a separate glass muddle a sugar cube, water, and bitters. Then add the rye and cognac with ice and stir well. Strain this into the rocks glass you already prepared with the absinthe and twist a slice of lemon peel over the surface to extract any excess oils and then discard it. Absinthe, to rinse 1 Sugar cube 1/2 tsp Cold water 3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters 2 dashes Angostura bitters 1 1/4 oz Rye whiskey 1 1/4 oz Cognac 1 Lemon peel Maine: The Sombrero It is impossible to be from Maine and to have not at least heard of Allen’s Coffee Brandy. Mainers are obsessed with the stuff, and the Sombrero is the most popular cocktail using it. Because Maine is one of 18 control state, where the state has some sort of control of the sale and/or distribution of alcohol, there are records showing that year after year this coffee liquor has been the number one thing in peoples liquor cabinets. The Sombrero is a simple drink, only one part Allen’s Coffee Brandy and one part milk combined and served over ice. 2 oz Coffee brandy 2 Milk (or cream) Maryland: The Black-Eyed Susan Named after the official state flower, The Black-Eyed Susan, this drink is mostly known in Maryland as the official drink of the Preakness Stakes, the annual horse races that take place in Baltimore. While the recipe has been changed over the years it still remains as a refreshing drink to have while watching the races. The latest involves mixing bourbon and vodka with the rest of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and then straining in a tall clash with crushed ice. Finally garnish with an orange slice and cherry. 1 oz Bourbon whiskey 1 oz Peach schnapps 1 oz Vodka 2 oz ​Orange juice 2 oz Sour mix 1 Orange slice 1 Cherry



Massachusetts: The Cape Codder

In Massachusetts the classy and classic vodka cranberry goes by a different name, it’s called the Cape Codder. With Ocean Spray cranberry headquartered in the state, it makes sense this would be their signature drink. It is also possibly one of the easiest drinks to make. Just combine vodka and cranberry juice into a glass with ice, add a lime to garnish, and enjoy.

3 oz Cranberry juice

2 oz Vodka

1 Lime wedge

Michigan: The Hummer

First created by a bartender in Detroit at the Bayview Yacht Club in the 1970s, The Hummer became an instant hit with bars across the state. The name is said to have come from one of the club members who told people after drinking it, it kind of makes you want to hum. This sweet drink is made by blending vanilla ice cream with rum and Kahlua in a blender and pouring it into a rocks glass. It’s the perfect adult milk shake.

1 1/2 oz White rum

1 1/2 oz Kahlua

2 Scoops vanilla ice cream

Minnesota: The Bootleg

The Bootleg is the most popular drink in Minnesota to have during those long, cold winter nights. There are many stories of how this drink was first invented, but what they all have in common is that it was created at a local country club during the Prohibition era. The Woodhill Country Club of Wayzata claims to be that club and is the only place you can buy the official mix for the drink, though there are recipes to make it at home. To make the mix, put all the ingredients in a blender and blend until mint is chopped finely. It is then recommended to pour into a jar and refrigerate for at least two hours to let flavors develop. Once that is done pour in the gin and the finished mix into low ball glass filled with ice. Then top with club soda and garnish with mint.

Bootleg Mix

1 Can lemonade concentrate

1 Can limeade concentrate

1 Cup packed mint

Bootleg Cocktail

1 1/2 oz Gin (vodka or rum can also be used)

3 oz Bootleg mix

Splash of club soda

Mint for garnish

Mississippi: Mississippi Punch

This old fashion cocktail has been drunk in Mississippi since the 1860s. The Mississippi Punch was created by Jerry Thomas, who is known as the father of American mixology. It was featured in his first book on cocktails in 1862 called How to Mix Drinks. A warning: this drink is strong, but what can you expect from a drink that’s main ingredients are three different types of alcohol. To make combine the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with crushed ice and strain into a collins glass with ice. Garnish it with an orange slice or some fresh raspberries. Enjoy responsibly, this drink packs quiet the punch.

2 oz Cognac

1 oz Bourbon whiskey

1 Dark rum

1/2 oz Lemon juice

2 tsp Superfine sugar

Orange slice or Raspberries for garnish

Missouri: The Missouri Mule

The Missouri Mule was originally created in honor of the Missouri native and 33rd president of the United States, Harry S. Truman. The name comes from both the state animal and Democratic party mascot. The recipe is simple, just combine the ingredients with ice, shake, and strain into a cocktail glass. Then garnish with a mint sprig if you wish.

3/4 oz Bourbon

3/4 oz Applejack

3/4 oz Lemon juice

1/2 oz Campari

1/2 oz Triple sec, Cointreau

Mint sprig for garnish

Montana: Whiskey Ditch

The Whiskey Ditch isn’t exactly a cocktail, it’s a mixed drink, but in Montana it is probably one of the most common drinks ordered in any bar. If you didn’t know already, ordering a drink followed by ‘ditch’ means ‘with water’. So a whiskey ditch is simply a glass of whiskey cut with water and some ice. If you ever find yourself at a bar in Montana and want to fit in, this is what you order. Montanan’s do not mess around with their alcohol.

1 Part whiskey

1 Part water

Nebraska: The Kool-Aid Caddy

The Kool-Aid Caddy cocktail is a grown-up twist to the classic drink I remember having on a hot summer day as a kid. The red drink was first invented in Nebraska and naturally it’s the state’s signature a beverage. The drink is easy to make and fun to serve at any summer party. The recipe starts with a glass of vodka, add orange juice and your choice of Kool-Aid mix until the glass is full, stir, and serve.

2 oz Vodka

Orange Juice

1 Kool-Aid package (your favorite flavor)

Nevada: The Nevada Cocktail

A Nevada Cocktail is a little sweet and a little sour. The drink is fairly simple to make and has been around since the early 1940s. Ingredients are combined into an ice filled cocktail shaker and shaken well. Then it is strained into a chilled cocktail glass and garnished with a lime wedge. Enjoy it while betting in the casinos.

1 1/2 oz Rum

1/2 Grapefruit juice

1/3 oz Lime juice

1/4 oz Simple syrup

Dash of Bitters

Lime wedge

New Hampshire: The Gin-Esaisquoi

The Gin-Esaisquoi was a drink first created at the White Mountain Cider Company in Glen, New Hampshire by a bartender named Jeff Grdinich. He made it in honor of his friend, Kevin Ginestet, who, ironically, was allergic to eggs and didn’t drink alcohol, which are the drinks two main ingredients. To make, combine all the ingredients, except the cardamom, in a cocktail shaker and shake for about 10 seconds. Then add ice and shake again. After, strain the mixture into a chilled glass and sprinkle with the cardamom.

1 Large egg white

1 1/2 oz Gin

1 1/2 ounces Lillet blanc

3/4 ounce Velvet Falernum (clove-spiced liqueur)

2 Dashes of orange bitters

Pinch of ground cardamom

New Jersey: The Applejack

Applejack liquor has been around since the colonial era and quite literally helped to build this country; it was used as currency to pay road workers at the time. New Jersey also has the oldest licensed applejack distillery in the country, Laird & Company of Scobeyville. To make an old fashioned Applejack cocktail simply take the applejack, maple syrup, Angostura bitters, orange bitters and mix them together in a mixing glass with ice. Then strain over fresh ice and squeeze an orange peel over the rim of the glass and use it as garnish (you can also do the same with a lemon peel.). And now you have the classic American cocktail that New Jersey is proud of.

2 oz Applejack

1/2 oz Maple syrup

2 Dashes Angostura bitters

2 Dashes Orange bitters

Orange peel

Lemon peel

New Mexico: Chimayó Cocktail

The Chimayó cocktail is seen as as the perfect autumn drink in New Mexico. The story of its invention is that in the 1960s Artura Jaramillo, owner of the Rancho de Chimayo Restaurant in Chimayo, New Mexico, was looking for a way to use the abundance of apples he had. Thus creating the states most popular seasonal drink. The ingredients are combined into a glass filled with ice, stirred well, and then garnished with apple slices.

1 1/2 oz Tequila

1 oz Apple cider (unfiltered)

1/2 oz Lemon juice

1/4 oz Crème de cassis

Apple slices

New York: The Manhattan

It is a bit of a no brainer that the unofficial drink of New York is named after the bustling heart of the state, the Manhattan (though the Long Island Ice Tea did come in a close second). The true origins of this classic cocktail are a mystery. It has been ordered in bars for over 100 years and is one of the oldest modern cocktails still served today. It is quite simple to make, add the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a cherry.

2 oz Bourbon or rye

1 oz Sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dash Orange bitters

1 Cherry

North Carolina: The Cherry Bounce

The capital city of North Carolina, Raleigh named the Cherry Bounce as its official cocktail, but this drink has been apart of American history since before the city was even founded. This sweet cocktail is said to have been first served in 1769 by a man named Isaac Hunter in his tavern, where the future Raleigh would be located. Some say the drink was around way before Hunter but he was the first bartender to sell it at his establishment. It is even said that this was the favorite drink of General George Washington. The recipe has been changed over the years and the most modern version combines the cherry vodka, cranberry juice, and lime juice into a shaker and shakes them well. It is then strained into an ice filled glass. Finally it is topped with club soda and garnished with cherries.

1 1/2 oz Cherry vodka

2 oz Cranberry juice

2 oz Lime juice

Club soda

Cherries

North Dakota: Dirty Beertini Tonic

No you did not read that wrong. A Beertini is a martini made with beer. This special drink is a staple of bars in the Midwest, including North Dakota. This mixture of beer and olives may seem like some strange joke, but it is real and actually not bad. To make a Dirty Beertini Tonic is simple. Add the ingredients into a shaker with ice and stir with a long handled spoon. Strain into a glass and add olives.

1 1.2 oz Gin

1/2 oz Dry vermouth

2 oz IPA beer

1 Dash bitters

2 oz Tonic water

Olives

Ohio: Buckeye Martini

Named after the Ohio State University mascot, Brutus Buckeye, the Buckeye Martini has become the unofficial cocktail of Ohio. It’s simple to make. Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Then strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with olives.

3 oz Gin

1/2 oz Dry vermouth

Olive

Oklahoma: Lunchbox

In Oklahoma when you order a Lunchbox you’re not exactly ordering a cocktail to be sipped on, it’s taken more like a shot. It was first created at Edna’s, an Oklahoma City bar, in the late 1990s and since then they claim to have sold over two million of the popular drink. According to them the drink is made with an amaretto-filled shot glass sitting inside a frosted beer mug. The mug is then fill about three-quarters of the way with Coors Light and topped off with orange juice. Then you shoot it back, though be carful of the shot glass at the bottom of the glass.

1 Shot amaretto

About 3 1/2 oz Orange juice

About 1 1/2 oz Beer

Oregon: Sloe Gin Fizz

The connection between a Sloe Gin Fizz and the state of Oregon can really be attributed to the song Portland, Oregon by Loretta Lynn and Jack White. “Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz, If that ain’t love then tell me what is.” In that one line Lynn essentially dubbed this cocktail as the drink of Oregon. To make add the gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain it into a highball or Collins glass filled with ice and top with club soda. Then garnish with a lemon half wheel and a cherry.

1 1/2 oz Sloe gin

1 oz Lemon juice

3/4 oz Simple syrup

Club soda

Lemon half wheel

1 Cherry

Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania Birch Beer Cocktail

A common drink seen at a Pennsylvania backyard BBQ is the fizzy birch beer. For those of you who have never heard of it, it’s a carbonated soft drink made from herbal extracts and birch bark. In honor of the beloved drink a cocktail was made using this unique beer as the main ingredient and named the Pennsylvania Birch Beer Cocktail. Simply combine gin and a little bit of lemon juice into a shaker with ice and stir until chilled. Then strain it into a cold copper mug with ice. Finally top it with birch beer and garnish with a lemon wheel.

4 oz Birch beer

1 1/2 oz Gin

1/4 oz Lemon juice

Lemon wheel

Rhode Island: Rhode Island Red

Unlike the name suggests the Rhode Island Red was actually first created by Vincenzo Marianella, a bartender in Providence, California. Despite this, citizens of Rhode Island love this tequila filled cocktail. Start by muddling six raspberries in a cocktail shaker. Then add ice, tequila, Chambord, lemon juice, simple syrup, and bitters. Shake well and strain into an ice filled glass. Top it off with ginger beer and garnish with remaining raspberries and a mint sprig.

8 raspberries

1 1/2 oz Silver tequila

3/4 oz Chambord

1/2 oz Lemon juice

1/4 oz Simple syrup

Dash of orange bitters

3 oz Ginger beer

1 mint sprig

South Carolina: Bourbon Sweet Tea

South Carolina is the birthplace of the classic sweet tea and home to some of the first tea plants in America. That’s why our choice for their signature cocktail is the Bourbon Sweet Tea cocktail. It’s a cool, refreshing drink that is best shared with friends. The recipe here is not for a single serving, but for about 16 glasses. In a heatproof container combine boiling water and sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Then add the tea bags and let steep for about five minutes. Then remove the tea bags and discard them. Next pour this into a heatproof pitcher or serving jar. Add the cold water, ice, and bourbon and stir well. Serve it in an ice filled glass and garnish with mint sprigs and lemon slices.

4 cup Boiling water

1 cup Sugar

12 Black tea bags

6 cup Cold water

3 cup Crushed ice

24 oz Bourbon (about one 750ml bottle)

Mint sprigs

Lemon slices

South Dakota: The President The signature cocktail of South Dakota is dedicated the monument that has over 2 million people visiting the state annually, the Presidents of Mount Rushmore. The President cocktail is a simple one to make. Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and strain into a chilled glass. Then garnish with an orange zest twist. 2 oz White rum 1 oz Orange juice 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/4 oz Grenadine syrup Orange zest twist for garnish

Tennessee: Lynchburg Lemonade Tennessee, home to country music, beautiful landscapes, and Jack Daniels whiskey. That’s why the signature cocktail for this state was created by Jack Daniels itself in the 1980s and named after the town their distillery is located in, Lynchburg, Tennessee. A Lynchburg Lemonade is a sweet taste of southern hospitality. To make, pour whiskey (preferable Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey), triple sec, and lemon juice into a glass filled with ice. Then top it off with soda and stir well. Garnish with a lemon wedge and enjoy. 1 1/2 oz Whiskey 1 oz Triple sec 1 oz lemon juice 4 oz Lemon-lime soda Lemon Wedge Texas: Frozen Margarita So many frozen margarita’s are made down in Texas that it has become as symbolic to the state as the Lone Star Flag and cowboy hats. The first frozen margarita machine was invented in the 1970s by a Dallas restaurateur named Mariano Martinez. The actual machine, which was originally a soft-serve ice cream machine, now sits in the Smithsonian National Museum of History. Since then happy hours across the country have included this frozen treat on their menu. To make your own pitcher combine tequila, lime juice, triple sec, simple syrup, and ice in a blender and blend until you get a slushy consistency. Then take your glasses and coat the rims with a lime and dip into salt. Finally pour the drink into the glasses and garnish with a lime wedge. Don’t drink to too fast or you might get a brain freeze. 8 oz Silver tequila 1 cup Lime juice 4 oz Triple sec 2 oz Simple syrup 6 cup Ice Salt Lime wedges

Utah: Dirty Shirley Temple It should be noted that Utah has some of the strangest and most restrictive liquor laws in America. For example, a bartender cannot serve a drink with more then 1.5 oz of alcohol in it, and until recently drinks had to be made out of view of customers behind what was called a “Zion Curtain.” So finding a cocktail that embody’s the state was a bit difficult. That’s why for Utah’s signature cocktail we’re going with the Dirty Shirley Temple, a sweet drink with a non-alcoholic alternative. Simply add the vodka, lime juice, and grenadine syrup into a cocktail shaker and shake well. Then add the ginger beer and shake again. Finally strain into a glass over fresh ice and garnish with some sweet cherries. 2.5 oz Vodka 1 oz Lime juice 1/4 oz Grenadine syrup 3 oz ginger beer Cherries

Vermont: The Old Vermont Vermont is the largest producer of maple syrup in the U.S., so it is only natural for its signature cocktail to features it. The Old Vermont is a sweet cocktail that tastes great on a cool autumn day. While the origin of this drink isn’t clear, it was pushed into the spot light by celebrity chef Bobby Flay on his Vermont Bed & Breakfast Style episode of Brunch At Bobby’s. According to his recipe, you pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Then strain into a martini glass and garnish with an orange zest. 1 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Maple syrup 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/4 oz Orange juice 2 Dashes bitters Orange zest

Virginia: Whiskey Sour The state of Virginia is seen as the birthplace of true American whiskey, with the first batch being distilled there in 1620. So thank you to Virginia for drinks like the whiskey sour. This classic cocktail has been around for generations and continues to be a popular drink in bars across the country. Simply mix whiskey and a sour mix in a large old-fashioned glass with ice and garnish with cherry and lemon wedge. To make the sour mix you combine lemon juice and sugar, then dilute with water and stir to dissolve sugar. Sour Mix 1 oz Lemon juice 1 oz Sugar 2 oz Water Whiskey Sour 1 1/2 oz whiskey 4 oz Sour mix Cherries Lemon wedge Washington: Washington Apple Did you know that Washington is the number one producer of apples in the U.S.? That’s why we chose the Washington Apple cocktail to represent this beautiful state. This drink is really rising in popularity across the country and what makes it fun is that you can serve it as a martini, a shot, or on the rocks. To make it as a martini just pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice, shake well, and strain into a martini glass. Then garnish with an apple slice. If you’re in the mood for a quick shot then shake 1/2 oz of each ingredient and strain into a chilled shot glass. And finally if you just want to sip it on the rocks then pour the ingredients into an ice filled old fashioned or high-ball glass and stir. Then garnish with an apple slice. 1 oz Canadian Whiskey 1 oz Sour apple schnapps 1 oz Cranberry juice Apple slice for garnish West Virginia: West VirGINia Fizz The West VirGINia Fizz is another fun name for a Rosemary Gin Fizz. By the name alone it is easy to see why this classy drink is our pick for the signature drink of West Virginia. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add rosemary simple syrup, lemon juice, gin, and shake well. Then strain into an ice filled glass and top with club soda. Garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs and the optional slice of lemon. To make the rosemary simple syrup bring water and sugar to boil in a small sauce pan and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. After removing the pan from the heat, add the rosemary sprig and allow to steep for one hour while cooling. Finally remove the rosemary sprig before using. Rosemary Simple Syrup: 1/2 cup Sugar 1/2 cup Water 1 Spring fresh rosemary West VirGINia Fizz 1/2 oz Rosemary simple syrup 1/2 oz Lemon juice 2 oz Gin 3 oz Club soda Rosemary and lemon slices for garnish Wisconsin: Brandy Old Fashioned According to the people of Wisconsin, the states unofficial drink is a nice Brandy Old Fashioned. To any Wisconsinite you can forget the whiskey in an Old Fashioned and instead use a heavy pour of brandy. Don’t try to tell them any different. The story goes that at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893 a new distiller called Korbel was sampling their brandy. Korbel started to make Old Fashioned whiskey cocktails using brandy and a crowd from Milwaukee took a liking to it. They brought it back home and the rest is history. Korbel still sells more brandy in Wisconsin than in any other state. To make it just like they do in Wisconsin start by muddling the sugar, orange slice, cherry, cherry juice, and bitters in a glass. Next add the brandy and a couple of ice cubes and stir. Top the drink off with lemon-lime soda and garnish with an orange slice and cherry. 1/2 tsp S ugar 1 Orange slice 1 Cherries 1 1/2 oz Cherry juice 3 dashes Bitters 2 oz Brand About 3 oz Lemon-lime soda Orange slice and cherries for garnish Wyoming: The Boiler Maker The Boiler Maker is a beloved drink all across Wyoming. There are two theories why it became so popular in the state. The first claims it is in honor of the state’s most famous attraction, Old Faithful Geyser. Much like the geyser erupts with steam, the drink bubbles up when the whiskey shot is dropped into the glass of cold beer. The second theory says that the drink is named after the workers, called boilermakers, who built steam locomotives in the 1800s. After a long day of work these guys were known to order a beer and whiskey shot combo at the bar. No matter how it started this drink is etched into Wyoming bar culture. Though it is not exactly a cocktail, it is made similarly to a drink we have on a previous list, the Oklahoma Lunchbox. Fill a shot glass with whiskey, fill a pint glass 3/4 of the way with a cold beer, and drop the shot glass of whiskey into the pint of beer. Then bottoms up. 15 oz cold beer 1 1/2 Whiskey

Bonus: Washington D.C.: The Rickey Though it is not an actual state it felt wrong to leave out Washington D.C., so here is bonus cocktail number 51. Sometimes called the Gin Rickey, it was first suggested to a bartender in 1880 by a Democratic lobbyist named Colonel Joe Rickey. Since then it has become the unofficial cocktail of Washington D.C. and just the drink for all those high profile Washington meetings. Simply fill a glass with ice and add gin and lime juice. Then top with soda water and garnish with lime wheels. 2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice Soda water Lime wheels to garnish

