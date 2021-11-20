Top Posts
Home Drink Me! Delicious Coffee & Tea Advent Calendars to Celebrate the Holidays

Delicious Coffee & Tea Advent Calendars to Celebrate the Holidays

by Keith langston
Coffee on a Christmas morning

There's no better way to warm up a cold winter morning than with a delicious coffee or tea, which is exactly why these advent calendars are the perfect way to welcome the holiday season.

Image: Anastasia Ness

Advent calendars have been around for over 100 years, with the first printed ones originating in Germany around 1900. Later in the century, chocolate advent calendars were introduced in the 1950s and gained popularity in the 70s and 80s. Now, there are advent calendars containing everything from cosmetics to jewelry and even toys. For a truly delightful and warming holiday experience, why not try some advent calendars that come filled with bold coffees and refreshing teas? It’s the perfect way to warm up on a winter’s morning.

 

Nespresso

Nespresso advent calendar

Nespresso’s advent calendar (Image courtesy of Nespresso)

For this holiday season, Nespresso has teamed up with Colombian fashion designer Johanna Oritz to design this gorgeous and stunning advent piece. Every day, from December 1st through the 23rd, coffee lovers can treat themselves to a new and unique flavor by popping open one of the compartments. On the 24th, a special surprise awaits inside a giant centerpiece capsule. Not only is this advent calendar visually stunning and full of excellent coffee, but portions of the sale are going to help preserve the Amazon rainforest, thanks to Nespresso’s agroforestry commitment.

Price: $45 USD ($50 for the Vertuo version)
Nespresso.com

 

Adagio Teas

Adagio Teas advent calendar

Adagio Teas advent calendar (Image courtesy of Adagio Teas)

Blacks, greens, herbals, and delicious blends. All of this awaits you inside Adagio’s tea-licious advent calendar. The calendar comes in two versions, one with tea bags and the other with loose leaf tea. Each day comes with a new tea to explore, from the Christmas blend (Ceylon black tea with cinnamon, cloves, and orange peel), to the Kentucky Bourbon (Black tea, rose hips, cocoa nibs), and Roobios Nutcracker (Red tea with apple pieces and marigold and blue cornflowers), among many others. Each day is a special surprise, sure to make the holidays bright. Adagio also uses portions of sales to help fund green energy!

$29 USD

Adagio.com

 

Whittard Coffee Advent Calendar for Two

Whittard coffee advent calendar

Whittard’s coffee advent calendar for two (Image courtesy of Whittard)

For a truly gorgeous and whimsical advent calendar, look no further than Whittard of Chelsea, who has been brewing since 1886. Inside each drawer of the festive calendar is two sachets of coffee, perfect for a couple to celebrate together (or for everyone who needs more than one cup of coffee to get their day going!) The set contains a mixture of Whittard’s award-winning coffees like their House Blend, Guatemala Elephant, and San Agustin Colombia, along with special holiday blends like the Festive Coffee blend and their Bourbon Espresso. So, break out your favorite coffee mug because this is sure to become a Christmas tradition for all those who enjoy sipping a good brew.

$78 USD

Whittard.com

 

Whittard Tea Advent Calendar

WHITTARD TEA ADVENT CALENDAR

Whittard’s tea advent calendar (Image courtesy of Whittard)

Tea drinkers fear not! The same gorgeous and luxurious experience can also be yours! Whittard of Chelsea also has a decedent advent calendar for those who choose the leaf instead of the bean. Similar to the coffee version, this stunning advent calendar features a mix of house favorites like Darjeeling, Chelsea Garden, and English Rose, as well as some proprietary blends, like their herbal Refresh and Warming tea, Mango and Bergamont, and their very own Christmas Tea. Best of all, each drawer contains three teabags each (except for the first drawer, which instead contains a little surprise) making it perfect for a whole family to enjoy.

$78 USD

Whittard.com

 

Keurig

Keurig Advent Calendar

The Keurig Advent Calendar (Image courtesy of Keurig)

Keurig, the makers of the popular single-cup coffee machine, have released their own advent calendar. After opening, coffee drinkers will discover a wonderful Christmas scene, complete with two steaming cups of coffee in front of a decorated Christmas tree and roaring fireplace. Each day, from December 1-24, will reveal a new blend from a different roaster. The best part of Keurig’s advent calendar is that it’s full of variety. The calendar contains roasts and blends from Peet’s Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Newman’s Own, and more. There’s even a surprise hot cocoa from Swiss Miss hiding in the mix too!

$18.99 USD

Keurig.com

The Republic of Tea

Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Advent calendar

Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Advent calendar (Image courtesy of The Republic of Tea)

The Republic of Tea is one of the most famous purveyors of tea in the country. They often collaborate with big-name productions to create specialty blends dedicated to famous movies and TV shows, including Downtown Abbey, The Crown, and even The Mandalorian. For the holidays, they’ve teamed up with Hallmark to usher in the Christmas season. Hallmark is known for their holiday movies, including last year’s deliciously LGBTQ film, The Christmas House, starring openly gay actor (and Mean Girls heartthrob) Jonathan Bennett. Behind 12 festive images is two tea bags each, making it perfect as an advent calendar, or for a couple to celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas. It’s a mix of bestsellers like Ginger Peach and British Breakfast, as well as some of The Republic of Tea’s famous holiday specialties like Peppermint Bark Roobios, Comfort and Joy, Pumpkin Spice Black Tea, and more.

$19.99 USD

Republicoftea.com

