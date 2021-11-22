Dreamscape: Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Alberta, Canada

The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a stunning resort that dates back to 1890. Situated directly on the shoreline of the famous turquoise waters of Lake Louise, the resort has provided lodging for various celebrities, Olympic athletes, and politicians throughout its long and storied history. Inside, guests can dine at the Lakeview Lounge, which serves up delicious dishes like charred calamari and AAA Angus prime rib. Best of all, diners get stunning views of the lake. Activities at the resort include canoeing, hiking, horseback riding, and in the winter months, skiing and snowboarding are both located nearby. When it’s time to relax, indulge at the Chateau’s spa where you can get pampered with one of their signature treatments like the Lavender Dream, which begins with an exfoliation using Turkish salts and is completed by rehydrating the skin with lavender-infused oils. It’s the perfect way to unwind after exploring the Canadian wilderness. Rates start at $292 USD. 111 Lake Louise Drive, Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. Tel: 1-403-522-351. www.chateau-lake-louise.com

