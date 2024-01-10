Palm Springs’ most exclusive oasis for gay men is giving away the ultimate Palm Springs getaway!

One lucky person will win a three-night stay at Santiago Resort, plus a travel voucher, dinner for two at a local hotspot, and tickets to the aerial tram. Entering is easy, just fill out the entry form at www.santiagoresort.com.

“We love to share Santiago with new friends, especially those who’ve never stayed at a men’s resort before,” says General Manager, Charles Zalepeski. “The contest will give one lucky winner the opportunity to experience Santiago’s elevated amenities and beautiful accommodations free of charge.”

For more than 25 years Santiago Resort has provided a lush retreat for gay men in the heart of the desert. Beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites feature pillow-top King beds, elegant baths with walk-in rain showers, blazing fast wi-fi, and many special touches. Every room is just steps away from Santiago’s centerpiece, the largest climate-controlled swimming pool at any men’s resort in Palm Springs, heated in the winter and chilled in the summer. Guests also enjoy a twelve-man spa, an Instagram-worthy outdoor shower, and a brand-new sun deck with lots of cooling misters. And because you’ll want to spend as much time around the pool as possible, Santiago even offers complimentary continental breakfast and poolside lunch. It’s a Palm Springs paradise!

Guests rave about Santiago’s lush tropical gardens, convenient location, welcoming staff, and the friendliness of the other guests. With over one thousand 5 Star reviews on Google and Tripadvisor, Santiago has earned Tripadvisor’s prestigious Traveler’s Choice award on an annual basis for nearly ten years’ running. Rooms are known to book out more than a year in advance for popular Palm Springs events like Modernism Week in February and Pride in November.

Santiago’s Getaway Giveaway runs Jan 8 – Feb 29, 2024.

Who knows? You could be headed to Palm Springs!

You may also enjoy