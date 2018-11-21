Eco-Wellness Resort In Bali Fivelements Puri Ahimsa

The Fivelements Puri Ahimsa is one of the world’s most lauded eco-wellness resorts. Located away from the hustle and bustle of central Ubud, amid tranquil highlands that are surrounded by lush rainforests, waterfalls, rice padi fields, and with the sacred Ayung River flowing through it, the Fivelements is a premier eco-conscious holistic healing destination where guests may experience inner peace and deep rejuvenation of their senses. Time-honored traditions and deeply rooted principals of the Balinese civilization pervade this natural sanctuary where modern plant based science meets ancient sacred arts.

Fivelements is inspired by, and gets its namesake, from the revered Balinese concept of Panca Mahabhuta, which is based on the Vedic tradition of the five essential elements of life: air, water, fire, earth, and ether. Dedicated to their visionary motto of “love in action,” the award-winning retreat encourages guests to nurture a harmonious equilibrium. This is directly influenced by the integral values of the Balinese people by virtue of emulating their spiritual practices, wholesome organic diets, and unique culture. The resort takes on an integrative approach to organic healing and absolute wellness that ensures one’s physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being are all equally balanced, while respecting and preserving the natural landscape and environment.

Guided by the Tri Hita Karana philosophy, which takes into account the characteristics and notions of each of the five elements of life, the architects and builders of this elemental sanctuary consulted with respected Balinese priests and involved the local community in every step of their design conceptualization and construction process. Built with natural, unprocessed materials such as bamboo, rattan, stone, timber, and coconut, the Fivelements was designed to utilize passive cooling systems such as the unique “bio-mimicry” ceiling fan design and environmental shades to reduce the carbon footprint of air-conditioning. Other eco-friendly initiatives include the use of LED lighting technology and low-level wattage that leads to a massive and impressive 95% reduction in electricity consumption. The result is an eco-consciousness and environmental sustainability that is synergized with the expected amenities required for a comfortable retreat stay or day spa visit.

With an extensive menu of sacred ceremonies, family-friendly activities, luxurious spa treatments, and appetizing organic foods from which to choose, you are utterly pampered and spoiled for choice in this sensual paradise.

Salutations To The sun Romantic Bath Filled With Flower Petals Raw Organic Vegan Food Raw Organic Vegan Food is Served at Every Meal Peace & Serenity at Fivelements Outdoor Sacred Space for Meditation and Yoga Organic Greens Over Brown Rice Locally Grown Organic Food Brownie With Vanilla Coconut Ice-Cream and Fruit Bamboo Huts Amidst Lush Tropical Greenery

Upon arrival, guests are greeted in an ambrosial sanctum comprising spacious coconut husk roof hut structures strewn over lush gardens and well-maintained courtyards teeming with vibrant tropical flora and fauna. I felt as if I was walking through an enchanted Smurf village that had been given an authentic Balinese makeover.

One of my favorite things to do at the Fivelements has to be the highly popular and dynamic Agnihotra fire purification ceremony that is lead by an experienced Balinese priest. Other notable activities include water hydrotherapy, djembe drum jamming sessions, spiritual Aikido, as well as holistic yoga sessions at the two purpose-built shaded bamboo-framed structures.

The best thing about my stay at the Fivelements has got to be their incredible organic raw vegan food that is second to none. Little wonder that many guests specifically choose to visit the Fivelements because of the plethora of delicious raw food offerings that are packed with vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and nutrients.

An organic vegan diet of raw foods actively support one’s journey to greater vitality, longevity, mental clarity, illness prevention and treatment. As a leading healing destination, the Fivelements appreciates and understands that food is more than simply body fuel. The retreat’s culinary philosophy is focused on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, etc. in their natural state as much as possible.

When food is prepared raw, or only lightly heated at under 48 degree celsius, they retain their vital life force and are choke full of nutrients and enzymes that are required for proper digestion and cellular regeneration.

Talented and knowledgeable master chef Made Tantra supervises the Sakti dining room with his decades of experience meticulously preparing gourmet raw food using ancient Ayurvedic principals.

Chef Made prides himself in curating the most exquisite and delectable artisanal raw vegan dishes with his dedicated team for all the retreat’s guests and day visitors to enjoy. A gastronomical trip to the Sakti dining room is guaranteed to make any raw food neophyte enthusiastically express their wonderment and amazement. Who would have thought that raw vegan food could look so appealing and also taste this good?