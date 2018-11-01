The Perry Key West

Step foot into The Perry Hotel and discover someplace truly special, a modern, industrial-chic boutique hotel designed with both comfort and artistry in mind. From the many handcrafted touches seen in our spacious rooms and on-site restaurants to the incredible amenities, such as onsite parking and scheduled shuttle service to Old Town, The Perry Hotel is a one-of-a-kind Key West destination.

Besides a warm welcome—and a glass of champagne—from the front desk, you are immediately greeted by breathtaking views of the dockside pool and the beautiful, bustling marina beyond. The setting alone is enough to inspire. Situated in the one-of-a-kind Stock Island Marina Village, the largest deep-water marina in all of the Florida Keys, The Perry Hotel is only one piece of this living and breathing community.

Stock Island Marina Village is home to 220 state-of-the-art slips, welcoming both travelers and natives, as well as a unique mix of live-aboard boats and luxury yachts. A complete destination in its own right, the village is also home to an artist co-op, two dog parks, a distillery (coming very soon), and even more, such as The Perry Hotel’s many onsite activity partners.

For those of us who may be less impressed by a scenic backdrop and need some action to get our hearts pitter-pattering, the hotel offers plenty of unforgettable experiences to choose from. Whether you wish to hop aboard the complimentary shuttle to Downtown Key West, rent a bike and tour the town of Stock Island, catch some thrills on a jet ski, or revel in an unforgettable sunset sail, it’s all possible with a little guidance from Perry’s incredible concierge—or an inquisitive adventure around the village on your own.

Once the day is done and the warm Florida sun has sufficiently tired you out, there’s nothing quite like a one-of-a-kind waterfront dining experience, and each of The Perry Hotel’s two onsite restaurants offer just that. With a thoughtfully designed menu of fresh fare and craft cocktails, the outdoor Salty Oyster Dockside Bar & Grill is just a lime’s throw away from the marina, while Matt’s Stock Island Kitchen & Bar is located by the hotel lobby and offers its own brand of Key West cuisine: American Coastal Comfort Food.

On top of your entire Key West experience, from exciting water activities to the island’s many sips and snacks, The Perry Hotel offers accommodations that are sure to keep you going through the most active of adventures. Just imagine the moment when you finally head back to your room and lie your head down on an ultra-plush, pillow-top mattress, surrounded by homelike amenities and luxurious comforts.

Each of The Perry Hotel’s spacious guest rooms and suites features the same idyllic Stock Island views and rustic touches present throughout the rest of the hotel, but with even more deluxe amenities, including artisanal bath and body essentials, private oversized balconies, in-room refrigerators, and more. Here, you can sleep off a hard day’s vacation in extravagant style. Fall asleep in a cozy bed, and wake up to a brand new day in your perfect Perry refuge.

With so much to offer all wrapped up in one exceptionally pretty package, it’s no surprise that The Perry Hotel has been making a name for itself. The property made the list for the 2018 Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, was named as one of the best designed hotels of 2017 by Architectural Digest, and continues to win other prominent awards. With deluxe accommodations, exquisite cuisine, and plenty to drink, what more could Hemingway want?