Your Guide to Key West Pride

The official kick-off is Wednesday, June 5th. But if you want to make a week of it and arrive early, be sure to check out the Pride Follies on Sunday, June 1st. Here you can take in a night of music, dancing, and comedy.

Key West has long been hailed as one of America’s most beautiful locations, as well as one of this country’s most gay-friendly cities. So it should come as no surprise that Key West holds one of the best pride festivals of the year! This year, Key West Pride is being held from June 5-9 and includes special guests such as the legendary and hilarious Bruce Vilanch, and recording artists Debby Holiday. With beautiful palm trees, the hot Florida summer, and then even hotter Pride patrons, this is a festival not to be missed.

Wed. Jun. 5

On the official opening day of Pride, highlights include the Key West Pride and Key West Stoli Classic Championship Kickoff Celebration – in which free cocktails will be provided. And after you enjoy free drinks and a beautiful sunset, be sure to take in the annual Miss Pride contest where you can check out one of the best drag cabarets of the season.

Thurs. Jun. 6

From 8am-Noon, be sure to check out the PRIDE breakfast at the HardRock Cafe (although, during Pride maybe it should be called the RockHard Cafe) If you go and mention “Pride,” you get a Buy-1-Get-1-Free breakfast deal! On top of the free meals, there will be mimosas and bloody mary’s galore! The breakfast deal atHardRock goes on each morning through the 10th.

Throughout the afternoon, a variety of exciting events give your Thursday a ‘choose your own adventure’ quality. Shall you feast your eyes on some of the hottest…”swimwear” of the summer at the Pride Pool Party? Or perhaps elegance is your style, and you want to enjoy the Free Wine Tasting? Whatever you choose, be sure to attend the screening of The Lavender Scare – A documentary about the gay rights movement – at 8pm. It’s our duty as LGBT people to remember and honor those who fought for us. After doing your good dead, hit up the Stoli Classic After Party and enjoy the beautiful summer night with a drink in hand!

Fri. Jun. 7

Friday is turning up the heat and the party really starts with the Singles, Couples, and Thruples NAKED Pool Party! After a debaucherous day at the pool, take in a performance of The Laramie Project, a play about the aftermath of infamous murder of Matthew Shepard, at the Waterfront Playhouse. It’s a heartbreaking play that has gained fame for good reason – It’s absolutely powerful.

As the sun sets, the party continues with both the Fetish Ball and the Ultimate Mangoes Neon Party sure to attract big crowds!

Sat. Jun. 8

Saturday is party day down in Key West. With the Key West Pride Street Fair, Pride Pool Party, BAM and KAT’s R U WET Pool Party, Pride Block Party, 50 Shades of Pride, Purgatory Party, and even the Cosplay Party all taking place. Saturday is sure to be one of your trip’s main highlights!