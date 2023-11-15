Belt It | Arcade Belts

The lifetime guarantee is just the start of what sets apart the Arcade Save the Waves belt. Made with 85 percent recycled polyester and a buckle built from post-consumer plastic (so no setting off airport metal detectors), this light, micro-adjustable belt is machine washable and dryable. Travelers love the performance-stretch fabric and low-profile fit to follow the curve of your body, from seated to standing to active motion. Arcade partners with several non-profit organizations, and along with the unique design, each Save the Waves belt purchase generates 10 percent for the water- and coastline-conservation coalition. $38. arcadebelts.com

