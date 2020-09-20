Online Cooking Classes in Italy with La Cucina Sabina

La Cucina Sabina is bringing Italian cooking lessons to you. They are offering a series of online cooking classes so you can serve authentic Italian recipes in the comfort of your home. Join Chef Nonna Carla, as well as guest Chef Roberto Carta, as they cook delicious meals with people from all around the world!

Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 11 AM EST – Chef Riccardo

Mozzarella in Carrozza (Roman and Neapolitan appetizer with mozzarella cheese, eggs, bread)

Risotto with Porcini Mushrooms

Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 11 AM EST – Chef Nonna Carla

Tortelloni Stuffed with Pumpkin, Speck ham & Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Broccoletti Ripassati (sauteed Sicilian style rapini broccoli aka “broccoli rab”)

Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 11 AM EST – Chef Riccardo

Paccheri alla Norma (Sicilian pasta dish with eggplant, tomatoes, and ricotta cheese)

Tuscan Pork Loin (pork loin wrapped in herbs and prosciutto)

Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 11 AM EST – Chef Nonna Carla

Cotechino con Lenticchie (lentils with sausages, typical Christmas/New Year’s Eve dish)

Stella di Natale (Italian Christmas dessert)

Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at 11 AM EST – Chef Riccardo

Fried eggplant meatballs (Italian Christmas appetizer)

Homemade Tortellini in Broth (typical Northern Italian Christmas dish)

You just have to download Zoom to your computer or smartphone, and they will take care of the rest! Before the lesson, you will receive instructions, including the recipe, the list of ingredients, and utensils needed.

Price for each household connected: $40 per class. $180 for the package of 5 classes. Contact them at info@lacucinasabina.com to reserve your spot.

If you want to create one of their meals at home now, try this recipe:

Fettuccine with a delicate sauce of asparagus and crispy pancetta (Italian bacon)

Fettuccine, is a very flexible type pasta. It pairs well with many, many sauces, just like wines pair well with different types of foods. When you find fresh asparagus at peak season, it’s a great time to make this delicious dish, but you can also make it any time of the year!

Ingredients

1 lb Fettuccine (handmade fresh pasta is best – see pasta making recipe for instructions)

1 clove garlic

Extra virgin olive oil

1.3 lb Asparagus

0.4 lb of pancetta (can substitute extra thick, center cut, sliced bacon)

1.7 oz of grated Parmigiano

Ground black pepper

Directions

Put water in a medium-sized pot to boil the asparagus. Rinse the asparagus under cold running water. Once boiling, add salt and the whole asparagus. After 10 minutes, drain the asparagus with the help of a skimmer. Arrange on a plate and let them cool (do not discard the cooking water).

Chop the pancetta (bacon) into strips, removing the rind. Heat a small-sized sauté pan, add the pancetta strips and brown it. When the pancetta is golden brown, turn off the heat and drain it from the fat with the help of a skimmer. Put the pancetta on a plate where you have placed two sheets of paper towels (this will completely eliminate excess fat).

Bring the water we blanched the asparagus in back to a boil.

Now chop the previously blanched asparagus as follows: remove a part of the stem, coarsely chop the rest into slanted slices and save 12 intact tips, which will be used to garnish the final plate.

In a medium-sized sauté pan, add a clove of garlic and five tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive oil, sauté for 2 minutes, until the garlic is golden brown. At this point add the coarsely cut asparagus and sauté for about 10 minutes. Remove the garlic and turn off the heat. Add two ladles of boiling asparagus cooking water to the sautéed asparagus, and blend with the immersion blender. At this point you should obtain a cream of asparagus.

With a meat mallet, crumble the pancetta.

Salt the boiling water in the big pot, and add the fettuccine. Cook for 8 minutes. Drain them and add them to the asparagus cream in the medium-sized sauté pan and stir over medium heat.

Serve by adding a pinch of pepper, a sprinkle of parmesan, chopped pancetta and three asparagus tips per plate.

This dish pairs nicely with a Trebbiano white wine.

Buon Appetito!

