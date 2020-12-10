Create Delicious Icelandic Dishes This Winter

Hotel Ranga is a famed rustic resort on the southern coast of Iceland. They’re known for their luxurious service, as well as their untamed connection to the outdoors. Guests at the resort can observe the northern lights or even get crisp, clear images of Saturn and Jupiter at the hotel’s very own observatory…not to mention the plethora of hiking and sightseeing options nearby.

Hotel Ranga is also known for its delicious, chef-driven meals at their award-winning restaurants. This winter, they’ve teamed up with Passport to bring you two deliciously hearty and healthy winter meals. First off is a vegan carrot soup, perfect as a starter or a main, and second is a special creation…coffee-cured Arctic char!

Vegan Carrot Soup

This soup is perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to fuss with a complicated meal. All you need to do is combine the ingredients, then let the simmering pot take care of the rest! It’s also a delicious soup with a surprisingly complex flavor, mixing the sweetness of coconut milk with the vigor and punch of garlic and ginger. And best of all, with all the carrots this is a Vitamin A powerhouse guaranteed to keep your immune system strong through the chilly winter months.

What you’ll need:

4 medium-sized carrots, diced

1 onion diced

3 shaves of fresh ginger, grated

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp coriander seeds

½ of a fresh chili

8.5 oz coconut milk

25 oz water

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Sweat the vegetables with chili and ginger in a large pot. Add water and coconut milk to the pot. Bring to boil, then let it simmer for 1 hour. Blend the soup in a blender, bring through a sieve before serving. Serve with fresh bread or pita.

Arctic Char Cured with Coffee

For the more advanced cook, this Arctic char recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser! Arctic Char is an Iceland seafood favorite and this dish is served in Hotel Ranga’s gourmet thirteen-course Christmas Menu. The fish is served with buttermilk crumbles and homemade horseradish sauce. It’s so scrumptious, you’ll be preparing this dish multiple times each winter!

What you’ll need:

Char:

11 oz Arctic char

2.5 oz salt

1.25 oz sugar

2 tbsp instant coffee

1 cup espresso coffee, cooled

17 oz buttermilk

Horseradish sauce:

3 tbsp mayo

1 tbsp creme fraiche

1 tsp honey

2 tsp grated horseradish (fresh)

Zest of a lemon

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Remove pin bones from the char and place the fish in a dish. Combine salt, sugar, and instant coffee, and sprinkle the mixture over the char. Pour the cooled espresso into the tray and let it sit for 6 hours.

For the horseradish sauce, combine all the ingredients together and let sit for 6 hours, allowing the horseradish to infuse throughout the sauce.

For the crumbles, boil the buttermilk in a small cooking pot until the texture resembles a caramel. Place it on a silicon mat or parchment paper and dry in the oven at 120° for 45 minitues or until the crumble is dried and crumbles easily.

To serve, thinly slice the char, sprinkle the buttermilk crumble on top, and serve the horseradish sauce on the side.

(You may have noticed that this meal isn’t “cooked”. The acidity of the coffee and the power of salt cures the fish, similar to the way a ceviche would.)

To plan your own visit to the gorgeous Hotel Ranga, check out their special Betting on More Fun in 2021 promotion. Any three-night bookings made through December 31st on travel dates Jan. 1 – May 30, 2021 and Jan. 1 – May 30, 2022, will get the fourth night added on free, and complimentary upgrades will be provided whenever available. To book your stay, email hotelranga@hotelranga.is or call the hotel at +354 4875700 and mention this promotion!

You May Also Enjoy: