Let the Holidays Begin with Delicious Captain Morgan Cocktails

Captain Morgan has created two new twists on classic winter cocktails that are perfect for honoring old traditions, while also creating new ones.

First off is their take on a Moscow Mule, but this time around it’s getting a festive cranberry addition. Then comes their take on a warm and cozy Hot Toddy. Read on and discover some cocktail recipes that are sure to make your holidays more festive and fun!

Captain Morgan Cranberry Mule

Despite the name, this classic cocktail didn’t originate in Russia, but instead, Manhattan. The origin story varies depending on who you ask, but what everyone agrees on is that a central element to the Mule is a mix of ginger beer and citrus. In this new version by Captain Morgan, the addition of cranberries not only adds a delicious bit of sweetness and tartness to the drink, but it also turns the color into a festive holiday blush, reminiscent of holly berries.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

0.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

6 oz. Ginger Ale / Ginger Beer

Rosemary Sprig and Fresh Cranberries

Directions:

Combine rum, lime juice, and cranberry juice in an ice-filled highball glass. Top with ginger ale. Garnish with rosemary and cranberries.

***Note: While a Mule is normally served in a copper mug, the highball glass allows drinkers to see the brilliant ruby color of the drink.

Captain Morgan Hot Toddy

The Hot Toddy is traditionally seen as a nighttime drink, and also as a pick-me-up. The healing properties of the lemon and honey mixed with the numbing effect of alcohol are believed to be a tonic of sorts. While the health benefits may be disputed, one thing is for sure – it’s a wonderful drink for relaxation. So, if it’s Christmas Eve night, and you’re too excited to sleep because you’re hoping to catch Santa bring you presents, try a Hot Toddy to calm you down and lull you to sleep in the gentlest of ways.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

0.5 oz. Honey

6 oz. Hot Water

1 Lemon Wheel

Directions:

Combine Captain Morgan, honey, and hot water in a small pot and heat over the stove. Pour into a mug and garnish with a lemon wheel.

***Note: Hot Toddys have numerous variations. For example, some people replace the hot water with chamomile tea, and different honeys have different flavors. For a lighter flavor, go for a lighter colored honey like clover or Tupelo. For a more robust herbal flavor, go for a dark honey, like buckwheat or wildflower.

You may also like: