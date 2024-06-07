Amazing LGBTQ+ Wedding & Honeymoon Destinations 2024

Each year, we look forward to discovering fascinating and joyful places where LGBTQ couples can get married and spend their honeymoon.

We asked our writers and editors to find destinations around the world that offer stunning, welcoming, fabulous places for these special occasions. From tropical seaside resorts to wonderful cultural destinations, these are some of the best places for unique, romantic, memorable celebrations of love and marriage.

GREAT WEDDING VENUES IN THE USA

NEW YORK’S FINGER LAKES

New York State’s Finger Lakes region is a romantic, all-season setting for nuptials, thanks to its magnificent waterfalls, lakes, and gorges, amazing wineries and cideries, scenic inns, farms, and orchards. Among the area’s historic towns and unique settings, one standout wedding venue is the hilltop Crispin Hill (2732 Wager Hill Rd, Penn Yan. Tel: 315-577-2797. crispinhill.com) on Keuka Lake. Owner-spouses Chelsey Madia and Chef Heather Tompkins curate delightful events, made even more delicious through their firsthand connections to local farmers and other purveyors.

For a lakeside venue with luxe amenities, The Lake House on Canandaigua (770 S Main St. Tel: 800-228-2801. lakehousecanandaigua.com) is one of the Finger Lakes most elegant resorts. Ceremonies usually take place in the chic event barn, and the property offers group activities for guests, plus sweet day-of touches like a mimosa cart for the brides/grooms, and private bridal suite for pre-event prepping.

Head to Trumansburg for a gorgeous wedding setting at the Inn at Taughannock Falls (2030 Gorge Rd. Tel: 607-387-7711. inntfalls.com). Overlooking Cayuga Lake and located within Taughannock Falls State Park, near Ithaca, guests at the inn can access trails to nearby waterfalls, and socialize in the historic main house’s bar and restaurant. (BTW: “Taughannock” rhymes with “don’t-panic.”).

The Cracker Factory (35 Lehigh St. Tel: 315-789-1226. thecrackerfactory.org) in the LGBTQ-friendly town of Geneva offers industrial elegant charm, and its artistic owners have added fun touches, like a turntable stereo with you-pick vinyl, and a separate big bar room with shuffleboard and pool tables. For something more urban and historical, head to Rochester’s George Eastman Museum (900 East Ave. Tel: 585-327-4800. eastman.org) and opt to get married either in the beautiful garden or the mansion’s conservatory.

–Kelsy Chauvin

FIRE ISLAND PINES, NEW YORK

Fire Island, just two hours from Manhattan, has long served as a haven for the LGBTQ community, and more than 2.2 million people visit every year, according to the National Park Service. Fire Island conjures a gay seaside paradise the way the Hamptons is a playground for the rich and famous. Expect a 32-mile-long, gorgeous beach, iconic lighthouse, no cars, curious deer, and throngs of gay men and women frolicking under the hot sun and gathering in hordes for fun-filled dance parties.

Fire Island is also one of the top destinations for LGBTQ weddings, and while there are a few places to tie the knot, The Madison Fire Island Pines (themadisonfi.com), an eviivo Collective property, aims to make you and your guests feel truly at home. For nearly two decades, The Madison Fire Island Pines, a one-minute walk to the beach, has been a preferred getaway owned by well-known author Andrew Kirtzman, a life-long Fire Islander and frequent contributor to The New York Times.

The Madison Fire Island Pines recently hosted the cast of Fire Island during filming, and it’s a sanctuary for well-heeled guests. The upscale, 9-bedroom guest house has a large pool deck for parties and events, modern bedrooms with private baths, a main room with a soaring, 17-foot glass wall, and a professional onsite staff. The Madison will arrange your wedding activities (caterers, florists, tents, transportation, etc.), and ceremonies can be held on the beach or at the house.

–Jimmy Im

Whether you’re looking for a stately, refined experience, or one filled with outdoor adventure, these first-class destinations across the globe may be the ideal place for your wedding or honeymoon.

NEW HOPE, PENNSYLVANIA

Conveniently located about two hours’ drive from New York City and less than 60 minutes from Philadelphia, the riverside town of New Hope provides urban couples an opportunity to offer friends and loved ones the getaway vibe of a destination wedding without the inconvenience and expense of complex travel planning. With quaint stone buildings that date back as far as the 1700s (including some of the northeast’s most acclaimed bed and breakfasts) and canopies of greenery along the banks of the Delaware Canal, this charming borough offers genuine country style and a year-round air of romance.

It’s also been a bohemian haven for queer creatives since the 1940s, when the town’s Bucks County Playhouse hosted productions featuring the legendary likes of Helen Hayes and iconic gay character actor Edward Everett Horton. Among New Hope’s most picturesque nuptial settings are the Holly Hedge Estate (6987 Upper York Road. Tel: 215-862-3136. hollyhedge.com).

This 18th century manor house offers indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception options, 15 on-site guest rooms, in-house catering, and event directors, allowing for relatively stressless one-stop wedding planning (24 additional rooms are available at sister property The 1740 House, five miles upriver, a frequent site of rehearsal dinners).

Another delightful venue is River House at Odette’s(247 S. River Road. Tel: 215-682-2022. riverhousenewhope.com), where a bankside ceremony can be followed by a glamorous, vintage-style reception for up to 200 in a stunning hardwood-floored ballroom inspired by the venue’s original owner, the French-born actress Odette Myrtil. And whether for a springtime ceremony and reception or just a terrific photo shoot, Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is a color-carpeted delight (1635 River Road. 215-862-2924. bhwp.org). If you’re looking to hire a planner, Alejandro Oliveros of Sparkle Events, specializes in same-sex weddings throughout Western Pennsylvania (Tel: 610-216-7585. sparkleeventsbya.com).

–Jim Gladstone

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA

Where better to gather friends and family to toast a new union than Northern California’s wine country? The gently rolling hills and endless horizons of Sonoma County provide both a beautiful location for a wedding and a lovely metaphor for marriage itself. Vintner’s Resort in the county seat of Santa Rosa amps up the romance with its Tuscan-style accommodations and 92-acre grounds, complete with working vineyards owned by the Jackson Family Wineries (4350 Barnes Rd. Tel: 800-421-2584. vintnersresort.com).

Celebrations of all sizes are welcome, but with 78 luxurious rooms on site, lucky couples can splurge on a takeover of the entire property— complete with the light-filled Vi la Vita spa and award-winning catering that works with the products of over 30 local farms.

For a more relaxed enchanted forest vibe, Dawn Ranch (16467 CA116, Guerneville. Tel: 707-869-0656. dawnranch.com) in Sonoma’s famously queer-friendly Russian River Valley offers 86 cabin, chalet, and glamping accommodations. Activities for guests including foraging, wine tasting, and yoga. Same-sex ceremonies are frequently held in the property’s redwood-ringed meadow, fragrant with local lavender. The ranch specializes in al fresco paella feasts cooked over an open fire, and a boathouse and bandshell provide options for dancing the night away or for rehearsal dinners. Given Sonoma’s proximity to San Francisco, queer weddings are also warmly welcome at dozens of other local venues with a wide range of price points, proudly promoted in the county’s extensive online guide (bit.ly/SonomaWeddings).

–Jim Gladstone

KAUAI, HAWAII

One of the most beautiful and romantic destinations for a wedding is “The Garden Isle” of Kauai. Explore the natural wonders that abound here before or after your big day. Kauai’s lush landscapes and stunning beaches will inspire all nature lovers. If you crave adventure, some of the most exciting experiences here include zip lining through the jungle, kayaking on the open sea, and taking a helicopter ride or hiking along the Kalalau Trail to the Na Pali Coast. Another great location for hikers is Waimea Canyon, a geological marvel known as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific.

When choosing the location for your wedding and reception, the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (1571 Poipu Road, Koloa. Tel: 808-742 1234. hyatt.com) is the perfect setting to declare your love before family and friends. With the stunning beachfront as your backdrop, and the sound of gentle, lapping waves filling the air, the atmosphere evokes total romance. The resort offers a wide range of wedding venues and packages. On the Grand Lawn, sweeping ocean vistas and lush resort views greet you and your guests and it is the ideal location for small cocktail receptions and intimate wedding ceremonies. For a larger ceremony, Keoneloa Bay provides a breathtaking beach front location with spectacular ocean views. For more information about their wedding services call: Tel: 808-240-6339, or visit grandweddingskauai@hyatt.com

–Christopher Perry

INTERNATIONAL HONEYMOON DESTINATIONS

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO

Visualize a dreamy, easy, queer-friendly honeymoon and Puerto Vallarta will probably pop up. The Pacific coast city has long been one of the most welcoming for LGBTQ travelers, delivering the best mix of chill beach vibes and urban sophistication, plus access to outdoor activities by land or ocean. Newlyweds can visit during seasonal events geared for lesbians or bears, or catch the always-spicy Vallarta Pride (vallartapride.org) over Memorial Day week that brings cultural events, pool parties, the annual “drag derby,” and the Pride parade through the old town’s Zona Romantica.

If you’re the kind of honeymooners who just want to relax, watch the waves, and eat and drink well, check into the city’s luxury LGBTQ beachfront Almar Resort (Amapas 380. Tel: 855-378-2030. almarresort.com) for a seductive splurge. Along with spacious rooms and big ocean-facing balconies, the Almar has a huge terrace and infinity pool, and guests can access its surfside Mantamar Beach Club (mantamarvallarta.com), the hotspot for gay pool parties and lounging on the sands of Playa Los Muertos—located just off the famous Malecon boardwalk. Up the hill, couples can soak up sweeping views at intimate Casa Cupula (Callejon de la Igualdad 129. Tel: 866-352-2511. casacupula.com), a fun LGBTQ boutique hotel and pool club.

Casa Kimberly (Calle Zaragoza 445. Tel: 52-322-222-1336. casakimberly.com) is a more historic accommodation that Elizabeth Taylor preferred as a go-to getaway spot, featuring luxury suites and a picturesque restaurant dishing modern Mexican cuisine. By day, couples will love whale-watching, snorkeling, or hidden-beach discovery tours with Vallarta Adventures (vallarta-adventures.com). By night, the city’s gay bars and clubs light up around a few choice blocks of Lazaro Cardenas Street, including epic Palm Cabaret (Olas Altas 508.Tel: 52-32-222-2020. thepalmcabaret.com) with cabaret shows and singalongs.

–Kelsy Chauvin

WASHINGTON, DC, USA

With a thriving gay community (the highest LGBTQ population in the U.S. as of 2019, according to UCLA School of Law Williams Institute), Washington, DC is an excellent place for honeymoons. Couples will immerse in our nation’s Capitol where iconic US attractions and landmarks abound, such as the Lincoln Memorial, National Mall, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, and the National Gallery of Art (all of which are free).

While Washington, DC is chockfull of national landmarks, there’s a whole other side to the city that makes it a magnet to the gay community (locals and visitors alike), from excellent restaurants and hotels to miles of shopping and outdoor activities.

A trip to DC isn’t complete without a visit to historic Georgetown, home to the C&O canal that snakes through the neighborhood and traces the famed Potomac River, where visitors can sit along stretches of grassy parks to take in the outdoor ambience. The Capitol Riverfront along the new 20 mile Anacostia Riverwalk Trail is perfect for sunsets, and honeymooners can explore modern art in The National Gallery of Art’s outdoor Sculpture Garden, which offers works from famed artists such as Roy Lichtenstein and Robert Indiana. Four Seasons Washington, DC (fourseasons.com/washington), is not only the best hotel for honeymooners, it moonlights as a museum.

There are more than 1,000 pieces of art inside the hotel, from paintings and sculptures to murals. Book one of the suites with terraces that offer aerial views of Georgetown. Couples don’t have to go far for an amazing spa day. The Spa at Four Seasons offer three levels of relaxation and wellness, including a skylit indoor pool (one of few hotel pools in DC), a whirlpool, and an array of pampering treatments, including the Four Seasons Custom Massage tailored to the guests requests.

One of the most romantic restaurants is one of DC’s most classic institutions: 1789 (1789restaurant.com) in Georgetown, named for the year Georgetown University was founded. Prepare to dress to the nines at this fine-dining establishment, and don’t be surprised to see a famous face. Since opening in 1960, 1789 has been visited by most presidents while they were in office. The fireplace here adds ambience to the antique-filled dining room, complete with candlelit tables for inventive, classic American fare. The menu features fresh regional ingredients, but the wagyu tartare with black garlic aioli, cornichons, quail egg and guafrette potato is a staple. Inside, couples can enjoy a nightcap in the wonderful, dimly lit Fitzgerald’s bar next door, which offers a high-concept cocktail menu as well as rare spirits.

For a dining experience that’s more casual, check out gay-friendly Maketto (maketto1351.com), a hip, bi-level indoor/outdoor Michelin dining (and wedding) space with courtyard and roof deck on H street in the emerging NoMA neighborhood. Award-winning chef Erik Bruner-Yang offers an eclectic, Asian-inspired menu, and the fried chicken with housemade breading and rich spices is already considered among the best in DC.

–Jimmy Im

COUNTIES MAYO AND GALWAY, IRELAND

One of the most moving representations of the aspirations associated with a new marriage is Ireland’s traditional Claddagh ring, which features two hands clasping a heart topped by a crown, respectively symbolizing friendship, love, and loyalty. A trip to the vibrant green home of the Claddagh makes for a memorable honeymoon, even more so if the newlyweds give themselves the royal treatment with a five-star stay at Ashford Castle (Cong, County Mayo. Tel: 353-94-954-6003. ashfordcastle.com), a stone-walled 800-year-old estate that long served as home to the Guinness family. Canopied beds, tapestry carpets and ornate wallpapers give guest suites a decadent Downton Abbey feel, which is further amplified by the baroque on-site bath house, five-star dining room, ceremonious high teas, and regal activities including horseback riding, falconry lessons, and clay pigeon shooting; more peasant friendly pastimes like golf, biking, and tennis are also available.

Visitors can venture out from this palatial oasis to explore the surrounding countryside on easy daytrips, including visits to the Loch Measc single malt whisky distillery (Killateeaun, Tourmakeady. Tel: 353-94-954-4701. loughmaskdistillery.com ); The Newport Shepherds, a working sheep farm with thrilling herding dog demonstrations (Derrada, Newport. Tel: 353-87-440-2220. thenewportshepherds.ie); and nearby seaside Galway (galwaytourism.ie), where one of this rural region’s few true queer watering holes, Bar Nova (1 William St. West.Tel: 353 91 450 567. facebook.com/barnovagalway), sits just two blocks away from Kai, one of the world’s coziest, most casual, and least expensive Michelin-acclaimed restaurants (22 Sea Road.

Tel: 353-91-526-003. kairestaurant.ie). A walk-in lunch here of simmering stew, a glass of wine, and a tall slice of rhubarb cream cake, might convince you to head back this way every anniversary.

–Jim Gladstone

MENDOCINO COAST, CALIFORNIA, USA

Two hours north of San Francisco, the rugged California coastline offers a sense of remoteness and privacy that can provide honeymooners with the perfect opportunity to connect and rebalance after the social whirl of a wedding.

At the cliffside Elk Cove Inn (6300 S. Highway 1, Elk. Tel: 800-275-2967. elkcoveinn.com), spacious cottage-like rooms have bay windows overlooking small craggy islands and weathered rock arches battered by crashing Pacific waves. Cozy up inside over cups of strong herbal teas and take in nature’s spectacle. Sunsets here are a pastel wonder, and a short walk down a private trail to the beach often leads guests to unforgettable encounters with sea otters that play just offshore. The Inn’s rustic dining room does a superb job with local shellfish and game birds, and it also also features an impressive wine cellar stocked with the best of local vineyards.

The dramatic 24 mile drive up Highway 1 to Fort Bragg is a breathtaking cinematic experience. Stop in Mendocino town (mendocino.com/mendocino.html) to wander amidst a mix of narrow saltbox houses and capacious old Victorians, warm up with a bowl of chowder packed with rock shrimp, clams, cod, and bacon on the elevated porch of Flow Restaurant,

and hike the haunting bluff trails of Mendocino Headlands State Park (parks.ca.gov/?page_id=442).

Folks turn in early in these parts, but on weekends you can often find live music at North Coast Brewing’s Sequoia Room (455 N. Main St., Ft. Bragg. Tel: 707-964-3400. northcoastbrewing.com), where Americana and folk-rock rule, along with pop-up bar and coffee house concerts sponsored by the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society (Tel: 707-813-4207. facebook.com/MendocinoCoastJazzSociety).

–Jim Gladstone

BANGKOK, THAILAND

On the top of our list for favorite citiesin the world, Bangkok has everything you need for the perfect honeymoon. Book a suite at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok (48 Oriental Avenue. Tel: 66-2-659-9000. mandarinoriental.com/en/bangkok/chao-phraya-river) and indulge in the luxury and romance of this exceptional hotel. Located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok has been an inspiration to many world renowned writers, including Joseph Conrad, Somerset Maugham, Barbara Cartland, John Le Carre, and Noël Coward. Start your day with a swim in the beautiful main pool, then explore the city at your leisure. Bangkok’s many temples are a must-visit, and the temples in and around the Grand Palace (royalgrandpalace.th), Wat Phra Kaew, home to the Emerald Buddha, and Wat Pho, featuring the Reclining Buddha, are sure to inspire you. Remember to wear long pants and a sleeved shirt to enter these sites, as they are some of the holiest spots in the country.

For a unique dining experience, reserve space on a Taste of Thailand (tasteofthailand.org) tuk-tuk tour to explore some of the city’s one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. These may include Rat Na Yot Phak (514 Thanon Tanao. facebook.com/ratna40years), a sidewalk noodle eatery whose pad see ew is Michelin recommended, as well as Thipsamai (313-315 Maha Chai Rd. Tel: 66-2-226-6666. thipsamai.com), known for their award winning pad Thai. After dinner, head to Sky Bar at Lebua (1055 Si Low, Khwaeng Silom. Tel: 66-2-624-9555. lebua.com), an oval-shaped island bar that dazzles visitors from its perch at 820 feet above the city. On the 64th floor of the hotel, it touts impressive, 360-degree views and attracts an affluent, young crowd and visitors from around the world.

—Christopher Perry

