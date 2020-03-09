Meet The Winners of our Arizona Pride Getaway

The Winners of our Arizona Getaway to Phoenix Pride are Cuong Tran and Hai Pham of Orlando , Florida. Both came to the US at an early age. They met in college where Cuong earned an MS in Electrical Engineering and Hai a PHD in Mathematics.

Currently, Cuong is an Electrical Engineer at NASA-Kennedy Space Center and Hai is fulfilling his passion teaching Mathematics at Valencia College in Orlando.

Cuong says, “We have been together for almost 5 years and moved in together about a year ago. We are very grateful for this trip because we will use it to celebrate our anniversary early.”

“We are excited to experience Phoenix Pride, meet people, make new friends, see more of Arizona’s natural beauty, and capture moments.” He added.