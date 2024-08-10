You Belong In Bourbon City

Explore Louisville, the vibrant and welcoming Bourbon City. Immerse yourself in its unique Urban Bourbon Experience and rich culinary scene.

If you haven’t been to Louisville lately, it’s time for a visit. Known as Bourbon City, Louisville is an affordable destination that is centrally located within a day’s drive of over half the U.S. population. Its unique brand of Southern hospitality, one-of-a-kind attractions, Urban Bourbon Experience, and rich culinary scene make it a world-class destination and perfect for a weekend getaway.

The city continues to be championed as welcoming and inclusive, earning a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index every year since 2015 and is currently gearing up for the first Bourbon & Belonging – Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week. Presented by Queer Kentucky, a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit, the inaugural festival will host more than 40 events across eight Kentucky cities, including Louisville, this October 2-6.

To round out your whiskey weekend you’ll want to stay at a Bourbon-themed accommodation like the Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel Distil or the Omni Louisville Hotel, both which are conveniently located downtown and just steps from Whiskey Row. Louisville’s Omni offers the in-house Mokara Spa and rooftop pool, a bowling alley that doubles as a Prohibition-themed speakeasy, and a ground-floor market featuring a handful of local restaurants. Hotel Distil is known for its high-end Repeal Steakhouse and nightly 7:33pm toast to the end of Prohibition. Just across the street, you’ll find Bourbon & Blush, a full-service salon and spa offering exclusive Bourbon-infused treatments.

Speaking of Whiskey Row, you’ll want to check out Monk’s Road Boiler House which just opened on historic Main Street. The fine dining restaurant offers a luxury chophouse-style menu featuring hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, pasta, and crafted classic cocktails. Not far from Whiskey Row, you’ll find Bob Dylan’s “High Church of Bourbon” at The Last Refuge, located inside an 1880s-built church in the NuLu neighborhood. The historic venue features signature and zero-proof cocktails, wine, and a variety of dining options ranging from salads to pizza to sandwiches.

In Louisville, not only do we drink Bourbon, but you’re encouraged to ‘Eat Your Bourbon’ too – according to Bourbon Barrel Foods, a specialty store known for award-winning food products like barrel-aged sorghum and Bourbon smoked spices. Take a tour and tasting of their Butchertown factory before heading across the street to Play Louisville, home of some of the city’s top and up-and-coming drag talent.

Between sips of America’s only native spirit, you’ll want to visit some of the city’s top museums. Relish in America’s pastime at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, which manufactures 1.8 million of the world-famous baseball bats each year. The guided tour showcases how the bats are made and highlights famous athletes who have used them over the past century. Two blocks over, you’ll find the Muhammad Ali Center, a museum dedicated to the life and legacy of the Louisville native and global humanitarian.

Outside of its famous fried chicken, Kentucky may be best known for the annual Kentucky Derby. Visit the Kentucky Derby Museum on the property of historic Churchill Downs to get a glimpse into what historic Derby Day may look like and how it has evolved over the past 150 years. You may want to try and plan your schedule around live Thoroughbred racing, which will take place during the Spring, September and Fall meets.

Another event to mark your calendar for is the annual Louisville Pride Festival. The day-long street festival takes place every September on Bardstown Road in the quirky Highlands neighborhood. This year’s festival celebration will feature over 150 vendors and two stages with DJs, drag shows and high-energy performances. Stick around after the festival to grab a drink at Big Bar or Chill Bar, two of the city’s top LGBTQ hangouts and staples of the neighborhood. Keep the party going the next morning and have your dollar bills handy for a Le Moo drag brunch, which has been named one of Yelp’s “Top Drag Brunches Across the U.S.” You can discover additional LGBTQ-inclusive cocktail bars and dance clubs in neighborhoods across the city including Trouble Bar in Shelby Park, The Hub in Clifton, or Corridor Bar in NuLu.

Ready to plan your next sip, uh, trip to Bourbon City? Both the 21c Museum Hotel Louisville and Hotel Genevieve were named to Explore.com’s list of the “12 Best LGBTQ+ Friendly Hotels in The US,” and each offer nationally acclaimed restaurants, including Proof on Main’s colorful and eclectic dining with a rotating seasonal menu, and Hotel Genevieve’s Parisian inspired café and rooftop bar. The newly opened Myriad Hotel, housed in a former disco ball factory, offers an outdoor pool and swim club, a Mediterranean-inspired Paseo restaurant, and an AM/PM café and cocktail experience in Switchboard.

Ready to visit to one of Travel + Leisure’s “50 Best Places to Travel to in 2024?” Head to GoToLouisville.com to dive into the Urban Bourbon Trail®, browse hotel options, check out upcoming events, and read up on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

