The Ritz-Carlton, Santiago is an ideally situated five-star hotel in the beautiful capital city of Chile and perfect for LGBTQ Travelers.

In 1973, Santiago de Chile witnessed one of the first gay demonstrations in Latin America when some 50 protestors campaigned against police brutality in the city’s central square, Plaza de Armas. Progress was far off though, as that same year saw the start of General Augusto Pinochet’s punishing 17-year dictatorship and brutal suppression of homosexuality.

Today, following the gradual transition to democracy since 1990, Chile’s capital city has evolved into one of Latin America’s most LGBTQ-friendly centers, with a large, open, and thriving community.

Home to a sizeable and growing population of expats and digital nomads, including Americans, cosmopolitan Santiago scores high in quality of life, safety, affordability, and other key indices. Averaging more than seven million international visitors annually, Santiago’s cohesive blend of Latin and European flair, relaxed pace, colorful neighborhoods, rich history and culture, superior dining, and exuberant nightlife creates an enticing and welcoming escape for LGBTQ travelers.

The Ritz-Carlton, Santiago (El Alcalde 15, El Golf, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile. Tel: +56-2-2470-8500. ritzcarlton.com) is an ideally situated five-star headquarters for enjoying onsite amenities and exploring the city. To date, it remains Ritz-Carlton’s sole property in South America.

Opened in 2003, the handsome red-brick building has a prime address in luxurious El Golf, a sub-district of the prestigious Las Condes commune in the heart of Santiago’s financial, business, and embassy district. Locals have nicknamed the neighborhood “Sanhattan,” a portmanteau of Santiago and Manhattan.

Featuring a circular marble floor, dark wood paneling, and a chandelier, the rotunda-like lobby makes a luxurious opening statement. Check-in and the service overall were welcoming, professional, and unfussy, with most staff members speaking English.

The hotel offers 205 guest rooms and suites. The choicest keys are the 49 accommodations comprising the brand’s distinctive “hotel within a hotel” Club Level, including the Presidential and Executive suites.

Club guests have exclusive access to the 10th floor Club Lounge, where services include a dedicated concierge and all-day culinary offerings including breakfast, hors d’ oeuvres, and beverages.

The décor of my fourth-floor King Deluxe room, featuring a blue, white, and copper color palette inspired by Chile’s natural beauty and resources, created a soothing ambience that was a nice counterpoint to the energizing street and cityscape views.

With space to spread out on the chaise lounge and at the work desk, amenities included a flat-screen TV, iPod docking station, USB ports (essential for iPhone charging if you don’t have an electrical converter), and minibar with top-shelf liquor and snacks. As a Marriott Bonvoy member, my WiFi was complimentary. The marble-clad bathroom featured a soaking tub, walk-in shower, and comfortable robe and slippers.

Enclosed by an arched glass dome with an outdoor terrace offering dramatic city views, the rooftop health and fitness center features a heated swimming pool along with jacuzzi and spa services. Lobby level venues include a gift shop selling artisan-made jewelry and accessories, and old-fashioned lounge serving afternoon tea. The handsome adjoining library-style bar features Chilean wines and signature cocktails made with Chile’s famed grape-based spirit pisco, including the classic Pisco Sour. The casual Café Ritual serves coffees featuring hand-roasted regional beans, plus sandwiches, salads, and cakes.

Estró, the hotel’s signature restaurant serves fresh, well-prepared ‘‘New Chilean cuisine’’ with a focus on meats, fish, and pasta. Choosing the atmospheric street-level covered terrace over the indoor dining room, I went with a trio of fresh, well-prepared appetizers accompanied by Chilean wines. First was beef tartare with creamy black garlic sauce, followed by tuna ceviche in a mix of sweet, spicy, and citrus dressings, and to finish, smoked albacore slices dressed in a yogurt-based vinaigrette with apple, orange sauce and fennel.

We had fun chatting with our engaging and convivial server, a budding music producer, with added entertainment from local drag queens, dressed for Halloween that night, that paraded past our table in a preview of the customary spirit of Santiago’s party districts.

If you like nightlife, Santiago comes alive when the sun goes down. When it’s time to have fun and connect with Santiaguinos and other travelers, the carrete, or party, conveniently starts right by the hotel in the commune of Providencia. Stretching westwards, the main Providencia Avenue corridor is lined with upscale restaurants serving Chilean and global cuisine. Farther along, across the graffiti-covered embankments of the Mapocho River, the Bellavista neighborhood is Santiago’s storied bohemian quarter and center of LGBTQ nightlife.

Footing San Cristóbal Hill, the city’s third highest peak, and Santiago Metropolitan Park, this colorful, muraled barrio buzzes with local institutions like gay-owned Sarita Colonia (saritacoloniarestoran.cl), renowned for its kitschy décor, culinary stylings from its “Peruvian Transvestite Kitchen,” and signature cocktails.

Dating to 1979, Fausto (fausto.cl) is renowned as one South America’s oldest gay discos and bars. Other popular dance clubs include Club Soda, Blondie, and Illuminati.

On Bombero Núñez Street, top LGBTQ bars and clubs include Dionisio, featuring the Dionisio Divas drag queens; Bunker, and Contramano Restobar, popular with singles and solo travelers; and lesbian- owned Chueca Bar (instagram.com/chue- ca_bar), Santiago’s LGBTQ-friendly first feminist bar.

Founded in 1541, Santiago has many layers to explore. Attractions near the hotel include the experiential Museo Interactivo Las Condes; modern art at Corporación Cultural de Las Condes; the Costanera Center, South America’s largest mall; and adjacent 64-story Gran Torre Santiago, Latin America’s tallest building. Open year-round, the tower’s Sky Costanera observation deck features spectacular 360- degree views of the city and Andes Mountains, with food and cocktails served at Sky 300 Bar & Coffee.

About five miles west of The Ritz-Carlton, the city’s historic center features rainbow- painted streets, signifying equality, and land- marks such as Plaza de Armas, Santiago Metropolitan Cathedral, and the Presidential Palace. Housed in a former 1805 palace, the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art (museo.precolombino.cl) features a fascinating collection of art, textiles, and artifacts including giant anthropomorphic statues of the Rapa Nui (Easter Island) culture in the lower level “Chile Before Chile” gallery.

