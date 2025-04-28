Home » Celebrate At Queer Wine Fest

Celebrate At Queer Wine Fest

June 29th in the Willamette Valley, Oregon

by Our Editors
Queer Wine Fest (Photo by Cheryl Juetten)

Queer Wine Fest has always been about community collaboration and diverse representation

Join the celebration at Queer Wine Fest featuring 20 LGBTQ+ winemakers and a diverse selection of wines with a devoted community.

Remy Wines will be showcasing its largest array of LGBTQ+ American wineries on June 29th at their fourth annual Queer Wine Fest.

The event will bring together 20 LGBTQ+ winemakers, vineyard managers, and owners from Oregon, California, and Washington with a diverse selection of wines to sample and taste.

Joining this year’s lineup will be wineries Capo Creek and Torix Noix from California, and Washington’s SuLei Cellars. There will also be a couple of newbies, Maloof Wines and Proteus Wines from the Willamette Valley displaying their wine selections.

Cheers Queers (Photo by Cheryl Juetten)

“Queer Wine Fest has always been about community collaboration and diverse representation,” says founder Remy Drabkin. Not only is Drabkin the founder of Queer Wine Fest, but she is also a native Oregonian, a queer vintner, and a former Mayor of nearby McMinnville. “It’s encouraging to see winery participation growing year over year, and we’re excited to welcome new friends from California and Washington this summer.”

Other wineries that will be returning this year are favorites such as Augustina Cellars, Bryn Mawr Vineyards, Circadian Cellars, Elk Cove Vineyards, Franchere Wines, Fayette Vineyard, K&M Wines, Landmass Wines, Remy Wines, ROCO Winery, St. Innocent Winery, Vino di Famiglia, Westrey Wine Company, and Ze Cellars.

Attendees will enjoy an abundance of delicious international and local cuisine, an energetic stage show, and a high-spirited LGBTQ+ community-driven atmosphere. All of this will co-exist with the walkaround festival-style wine tastings. The headliner for the festival’s stage show will be Portland-based Camp Crush, a new-age pop duo produced by Rian Lewis.

Queer Wine Fest Fun (Photo by Cheryl Juetten)

Queer Wine Fest raises funds in support of Wine Country Pride, a 501c3 nonprofit. Wine Country Pride creates and hosts an array of celebrations for the queer community in rural Oregon while connecting a diverse group of people through economic activity and education. A portion of all ticket sales for Queer Wine Fest will be donated to support Wine Country Pride’s larger mission.

“At a time when LGBTQ+ Americans are enduring repeated attempts to limit our civil rights, and a culture of suppression that aims to dim our collective light, we will only shine brighter,” says Remy.

Queer Wine Fest Attendees (Photo by Cheryl Juetten)

Queer Wine Fest will include 30+ wines from 20 wineries, flavourful cuisine, live music, and other surprises. Tickets for the event will become available on June 1st and will be limited to 200 guests.

Stay up to date with the Queer Wine Fest, and get to know more about founder Remy Drabkin.

Remy Drabkin: McMinnville, Oregon Mayor and Winemaker

 

