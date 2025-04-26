Ocean Casino Resort | Atlantic City, New Jersey

Let’s delve into the captivating story of the Ocean Casino, a key player in the illustrious history of Atlantic City hotels and entertainment.

“Hotels were the undisputed kings of Atlantic City, with their owners engaged in a race to create the best and grandest accommodations ever seen,” wrote Mary Pilon in her 2015 book The Monopolists. “Builders, famous guests, and even the hotels themselves became players in the glittering theater that was Atlantic City.”

The fabled seaside playground has seen hotels come and go through the decades, including several implosions. Filmed mostly on location in the winter of 1972, The King of Marvin Gardens, starring Jersey Shore born Jack Nicholson, Bruce Dern, Ellen Burstyn, and “Scatman” Crothers, captures the twilight days of the once fabulous Traymore and Marlborough-Blenheim hotels.

Atlantic City (1980), with Burt Lancaster and Susan Sarandon, offers another beguiling window on the past, along with historic images and reels from 1900 forward on YouTube. Today, only The Claridge, opened in 1930 and relaunched in 2014, survives from the pre-casino (1978) era.

These images have possessed my imagination since first visiting Atlantic City in 1989. That long personal lens includes witnessing the shift to a new era of Vegas-style luxury with the openings of The Borgata in 2003 and its non-gaming sibling The Water Club (now the MGM Tower) in 2008. While attending the latter’s grand opening that June, I saw the early stages of a “mega-beachfront casino entertainment resort” taking shape on a 20- acre parcel next to the Showboat Hotel.

Named the Revel, the project was poised to dramatically transform Atlantic City with 3,800 rooms in two glass towers rising from a curving, wave-like podium and luxurious amenities galore. Opened in 2012, the $2.4 billion resort was no party though. Mired in financing and other problems, the Revel closed in 2014.

Fast forward to 2019, the Revel was renamed Ocean Casino Resort (500 Board walk. Tel. 609-783-8000. theoceanac.com), and today it is a market leader in occupancy and land-based gaming revenue.

Scaled back to one tower with 1,860 guest rooms and suites in a mix of styles, Ocean Casino Resort is a blue glass beacon visible from miles away for luxury and fun times at the northern end of the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Unlike other Atlantic City properties, the common areas are elevated high above the street and Boardwalk in a multi-level stack that goes from the sixth-level casino and dining floor to the 11th-level lobby, reachable via elevator or dramatic flying escalators. Valet or self-park in the garage for direct access to the lobby level. I opted for VIP check-in to avoid the possibility of any long lines, before riding up to my 27th floor Contemporary Blu room with king bed. Introduced in July 2022, these rooms offer a soothing beach-scape aesthetic complemented with panoramic south-facing city and ocean views. Bathroom highlights included marble flooring, a double vanity, and over-sized shower. Other lodging options include Contemporary Queen rooms; one-bedroom and studio suites; and two-bedroom Social Suites.

The resort-wide theme of elevation extends to The Park on the lobby level. Framed by a soaring hotel tower and curvilinear architectural forms, this landscaped three-acre outdoor space of walkways, firepits, seating nooks, and commanding ocean and boardwalk views is among my favorite spots in Atlantic City.

Level 11 is also home to the year-round indoor/outdoor Eclipse Pool, with private cabanas, and Exhale Spa + Bathhouse, a 40,000-square-foot sanctuary featuring a jetted pool, Himalayan Salt grotto, and lounge. Treatments include massages in private cabanas on the floor below, which served as the stage for resort’s inaugural Sunday Tea Dance last summer.

The same level also houses meeting spaces and the 4,500-capacity Ovation Hall concert venue, featuring superior acoustics, sightlines, and the only skyboxes in town for enjoying headliner shows. HQ² Nightclub, and the Boardwalk-level HQ² Beachclub, with pool, attract revelers with a full calendar of DJ’d events from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Ocean Casino Resort also soars when it comes to elevated cuisine.

Philadelphia celebrity chef Jose Garces’ long history in Atlantic City includes Amada, his tapas-driven flagship. Seated by an ocean-facing window, authentic tastes of Spain included Huevos Rellenos, his riff on deviled eggs with egg yolk mousse, candied pork belly, and chicharrónes. Flavorsome, too, were the sauteed Galician octopus with potato and smoked paprika, and beef short rib flatbread with horseradish and bacon. The name threw me at first, but Italian-driven Linguini by the Sea was another top-class experience with romantic ocean views. Highlights included the burrata board; the baked, deboned, fileted Branzino Al Forno with roasted jalapeño crema and micro cilantro; and fettuccini with rock shrimp and long hot peppers. Bars and lounges with live music include gastropub-style Villain & Saint; speakeasy style 1927 Lounge; and Nola’s Bar & Lounge. Reservations are essential for popular breakfast and brunch spot Harper’s.

I’m not a gambler, but Ocean’s casino caters to high rollers (the old schoolers are easy to spot), which speaks to quality. Unique amenities include seasonal and on demand helicopter service provided by partner BLADE. For guests from New York City, the 40-minute trip from Manhattan to the resort’s helipad comes with dedicated concierge service, complimentary suite upgrade, and chilled bottle of Moët Imperial.

Giving back to the community is also a priority here. Ocean Casino Resort shines on this front through local partnerships, volunteerism, charitable donations, and philanthropic efforts under the Ocean Cares (theoceanac.com/ocean-cares) program. Ongoing projects include supporting Mudgirls Studios, a local non-profit social enterprise organization that empowers homeless and disadvantaged women through training and employment in ceramics. Year-long allyship with the LGBTQ community includes supporting Garden State Equality, New Jersey’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, and AC Pride.

Having stayed at virtually all Atlantic City properties past and present over the past 35 years, I give Ocean Casino Resort high marks for comfort, service, resort amenities, and the overall upscale experience.

